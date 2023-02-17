Discovering Black Heritage

Black Magic Showcase to Feature Dancers, Musicians, Painters and More Saturday

 A young black dancer from Chicago's Englewood neighborhood is using the performing arts to uplift community pride during Black History Month.

By LeeAnn Trotter

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Maya Unique’s passion for dancing started at the tender age of 3 years old.

She is in her early 20’s now and wants to pay it forward by helping others make an impact with their artistry. 

“It’s important to start with the youth,” she said... “Because without our youth, we are nothing. So we need to keep them involved. We need to keep sharing our history with them.”

Unique is the founder and creative director of Black Magic Showcase, an event planned for Saturday featuring youth and young adults, who will highlight the importance of Black History Month.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

“A lot of our history is not being preserved, its being erased in our school system," Unique said. "So, I think it’s a definite thing to keep our history alive and just keep celebrating it.”

The people participating in the showcase call themselves young urban creators who want to make an impact in the community.

"With singing you can hear it in somebody’s voice, with dancing you can see it in their artistry with their body, with painting you can see it with the different strokes of the brush, and with the instruments you can hear it in the passion,” said dancer Bella Rose.

Local

Crime and Courts 2 hours ago

Illinois Man Broke Court Officer's Nose at Hearing in Waukegan: Police

chicago news 3 hours ago

Chicago Pastor Alleges He Was Denied From Renting a Venue Because He's Gay

The Black Magic Showcase is co-sponsored by the Girls Like Me Project and the Carruthers Center for Inner City Studies, which is where the event will take place.

“Black history helps us know our roots and staying connected and grounded to each other, and building a community,” said dancer Re’ Ellyse.

This article tagged under:

Discovering Black Heritage
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us