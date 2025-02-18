Black Heritage: Addressing mental health in the Black community

Two Chicago-area women are on a mission to encourage African Americans to take mental health more seriously.

"I didn’t want to be here anymore and that’s all I knew is that I didn’t want to be, here but I have kids that I had to live for," said Janine Williams.

Janine Williams recently detailed the lowest point in her battle against depression, which started with a personal family issue for the mother of two and spiraled into a dark place.

“It was lonely," she said. "I felt unsupported. I felt I didn’t have any friends, any family or anyone who understood what I was going through at the moment and so I kind of like tapped out of the world.”

Despite her fight against depression, Williams did not seek therapy.

Her decision to not seek treatment for mental illness is quite common in the Black community. A 2019 Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration report found that Black people were significantly less likely to receive treatment than whites, 8.7% compared to 18.6%.

“Why do you think within the Black community we struggle or have struggled with talking about mental health? Yeah, I think it goes back to systemic racism, microaggressions, discrimination, slavery," said therapist Jaleesa Pirtle Moores.

Pirtle Moores, a licensed clinical professional counselor, has a clientele that is 95% Black women.

That’s not by accident.

"I advocated to be seen as a Black clinician wanting to see BIPOC, primarily Black women, but BIPOC women as well," he said. "In our community, faith was where you leaned in when you needed something.”

For Janine, she started journaling, which eventually led her to the internet for help. What she found, started her on an incredible journey.

"I realized that when I wore certain colors, I felt different," she said. "I just Googled - does color like, does color tie in with emotion and that’s when I realized…wow! Color really does affect your emotion!”

With that realization, Williams created an experience to help others dealing with mental health issues. She calls it "The Exhibit House of Chicago," located on the fourth floor of Water Tower Place.

“'The Exhibit House' is an exhibit surrounded [by] mental health awareness," she said. "I wanted to create a safe space for individuals like myself to come out and embrace those inner emotions that we have.”

Inner emotions like fear, anger, deep thoughts, trust and confidence all experienced in an interactive display. The different experiences all have one main thing in common that helped Williams battle depression - color.

“Colors and expressive art can be a way to uplift you, affirmations especially," Pirtle Moores said. "Embrace the creativity in any form of fashion. color, taking shots, movement...to be able to support your well-being so all of that is effective.”

Williams still battles depression at times and continues to use colors and journaling to help fight it. Now, bypassing stigmas, she’s ready to take the next step in her mental health journey - fearlessly.

"It actually inspired me to now get therapy," Williams said.

And she’s thankful a space like "The Exhibit House" is helping Black Americans and anyone dealing with mental health issues find hope.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call or text 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or chat live at 988lifeline.org. You can also visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional support.

The following resources are also available: