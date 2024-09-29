Where to watch Tuesday's vice presidential debate: TV channel, streaming and more

In just a matter of hours, Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance and Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz will face off in their only debate of the election cycle.

Walz, who is Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate, and Vance, who is on the Republican ticket with former President Donald Trump, will make the case for their respective candidates five weeks before Election Day.

A nominee’s choice of No. 2 has historically made little Election Day difference, but this year could be different. And that means the debate could play a pivotal role.

With the stakes so high, you might be wondering - where will you be able to watch the debate?

Here are your options and what else you need to know about the historic faceoff.

What time is the debate?

The 90-minute debate will start at 9 p.m. EDT on Oct. 1. It’s being moderated by “CBS Evening News” anchor Norah O’Donnell and Margaret Brennan of CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

Where can I watch it?

CBS News is airing on its broadcast network live and will livestream it on all platforms where CBS News 24/7 and Paramount+ are available. It’s also being made available for simulcast, and other networks will likely air it.

Where is the debate?

The vice-presidential debate is taking place in New York City.

Often the scene of fundraising events for candidates in both parties, New York has been considered a reliably Democratic state in the general election. But Trump, a native New Yorker, has insisted he has a chance to put it in the Republican column this year, despite losing the state in his two earlier bids for the presidency, and has held events in the South Bronx and on Long Island.

What are the rules for the debate?

CBS said Friday that it would be up to the candidates, not the moderators, to fact-check each other in real-time.

The two sides agreed that the vice presidential candidates’ microphones will stay on while their opponent is speaking, unlike the two presidential debates. CBS says it reserves the right to shut off a hot mic when necessary. Each candidate will have two minutes for a closing statement. Vance won a virtual coin toss and will speak last.

Will the debate affect the campaign?

Historical analysis by Mark P. Jones, a political science professor at Rice University in Houston, suggests that voters aren’t really swayed by a candidate’s running mate. Even the idea of using a pick to balance a ticket — like pairing the first major party nominee who is a woman of color with a white male in the case of Harris selecting Walz — may also be overstated.

“The evidence we have is that they’re really voting for the presidential nominee,” Jones said of Americans through the decades.

A key caveat might be that, given just how close the current race is looking to be in swing states, “It’s always possible that, at the margins, it may matter,” Jones said.

One reason why the Walz-Vance debate might shift more opinions this year is that Harris and Trump shared a stage only once, in early September. That means Tuesday may be the last chance before Election Day for voters to see the two tickets square off directly.

But, more likely, both Walz and Vance will simply need to avoid memorable unforced errors that can be endlessly replayed. Jones said such a race-shifting gaffe is unlikely — but not impossible.

“They’re disciplined,” Jones said. “But all it takes is one.”