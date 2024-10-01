Where to watch the debate tonight: What to know as VP candidates Vance, Walz meet

NOTE: NBC Chicago will offer a live stream of the CBS debate in the player above beginning at 8 p.m. CT.

Where can you watch the vice presidential debate between JD Vance and Tim Walz tonight?

The highly anticipated evening event will be televised and streamed nationally, including on NBC Chicago.

The 90-minute debate starts at 8 p.m. CST on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

It will be moderated by “CBS Evening News” anchor Norah O’Donnell and Margaret Brennan of CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

Where to watch the VP debate: Channel, streaming and more

NBC Chicago will offer a live feed of the debate both in the player above and on television beginning at 8 p.m. CT Tuesday.

NBC News will broadcast the full debate live, and will offer extensive primetime coverage around the event.

Viewers can watch the debate live on their local NBC station or via the NBC 5 Chicago streaming channel, which is available 24/7 and free of charge across nearly every online video platform, including Peacock, YouTube, Samsung TV Plus and on smartphones and smart TVs.

There will be no way to watch the debate live in-person as no audience will be present.

Among other rules announced by CBS, it will be up to the candidates to keep each other honest at Tuesday’s debate — a sticking point from earlier debates this year.

In the June debate between Trump and Biden, CNN’s Jake Tapper and Dana Bash limited follow-up questions and did not fact check either participant.

In the September debate between former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, ABC’s David Muir and Linsey Davis interjected with matter-of-fact corrections to some of Trump’s most glaring misstatements.

Both campaigns agreed to a 90-minute debate with two four-minute commercial breaks, according to host CBS.

According to CBS, candidates, who will not be allowed to bring pre-written notes or props on stage, will have two minutes to answer a question and two minutes to respond. They will be allowed one minute for rebuttals.

At moderators' discretion, candidates may get an additional minute to continue a discussion, CBS said.

The two sides agreed that the candidates’ microphones will stay on while their opponent is speaking, unlike the two presidential debates. CBS says it reserves the right to shut off a hot mic when necessary.

Each candidate will have two minutes for a closing statement. Vance won a virtual coin toss and will speak last.