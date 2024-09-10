Decision 2024
Live Updates

Live updates: Harris, Trump face off in high-stakes presidential debate

This will be the first time Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump have come face-to-face as candidates

By NBC Staff

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump
Getty Images

What to Know

Follow along below for live updates, and watch live on NBC or in the player above at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT.

This article tagged under:

Decision 2024
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us