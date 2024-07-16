2024 RNC Milwaukee
Live Updates

Live updates: RNC enters Day 2 with focus on immigration and crime

The Republican National Convention opened less than 48 hours after Trump was the subject of a shocking assassination attempt in Pennsylvania

By NBC

NBC Universal, Inc.

What to Know

The Republican National Convention enters its second day Tuesday — now with Donald Trump officially as the party's presidential nominee. Immigration and crime are expected to be featured topics on Day 2.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The convention is underway in the shadows of an assassination attempt on Trump. A U.S. official told NBC News that minutes before shots rang out at a rally in Pennsylvania, local police notified the former president's Secret Service detail that they were looking for a suspicious person.

In an interview with NBC's Lester Holt Monday night, President Joe Biden reiterated that he was grateful Trump survived the shooting, but noted his rival's role in mainstreaming violent rhetoric.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

This article tagged under:

2024 RNC Milwaukee
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us