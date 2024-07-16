Live updates: RNC enters Day 2 with focus on immigration and crime

The Republican National Convention enters its second day Tuesday — now with Donald Trump officially as the party's presidential nominee. Immigration and crime are expected to be featured topics on Day 2.

The convention is underway in the shadows of an assassination attempt on Trump. A U.S. official told NBC News that minutes before shots rang out at a rally in Pennsylvania, local police notified the former president's Secret Service detail that they were looking for a suspicious person.

In an interview with NBC's Lester Holt Monday night, President Joe Biden reiterated that he was grateful Trump survived the shooting, but noted his rival's role in mainstreaming violent rhetoric.