Illinois live election results: How to track races across the state

Polls in Illinois are officially closed, with vote totals for races spanning the presidential election and state House and Senate, as well as statewide referendums and the first-ever Chicago school board election.

How did Illinois residents vote across races? As votes are tallied, results will appear on NBC Chicago's live election results page on the website and the app. Keep the link handy as results continue to pour onto the page throughout election night.

To see whether Illinois residents voted for former President Donald Trump or Vice President Kamala Harris, check out real-time results below beginning at 7 p.m. and updated throughout Tuesday night:

Illinois voters were also all faced with a series of advisory questions. These questions, the first Illinois voters have seen in a decade, covered a variety of topics, with election security, property tax relief and reproductive health care all on the ballot.

Here's the latest on how voters cast their ballot for or against advisory questions:

What about ballots cast ahead of Election Day? According to the Chicago Board of Elections, all early voting ballots and mail-in ballots received by Sunday are cast and processed for counting prior to the time that polls close in Illinois.

Even though the ballots have been scanned, the results are kept secret until polls close, and according to the Chicago Board of Elections, no employee can view the vote counts until that 7 p.m. hour.

Once that process takes place, the results are released along with the first batch of Election Day ballot counts, according to officials.

