NOTE: NBC Chicago will offer a live stream of the CBS debate in the player above beginning at 8 p.m. CT.

Tuesday night's vice presidential debate will feature one major rule change compared to the presidential debate held last month.

The long-awaited debate will mark the first and potential only time voters will see candidates JD Vance and Tim Walz face off ahead of the November election.

Vance, a Republican freshman senator from Ohio, and Walz, a two-term Democratic governor of Minnesota, will have the chance to introduce themselves, make the case for their running mates, and go on the attack against the opposing ticket.

But they'll be tasked with doing so under a certain set of rules.

Unlike the September presidential debate, CBS announced Friday that it will be up to the candidates to keep each other honest at Tuesday’s debate.

In the June debate between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden, CNN’s Jake Tapper and Dana Bash limited follow-up questions and did not fact check either participant. In the September debate between Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, ABC’s David Muir and Linsey Davis interjected with matter-of-fact corrections to some of Trump’s most glaring misstatements.

According to CBS, candidates, who will not be allowed to bring pre-written notes or props on stage, will have two minutes to answer a question and two minutes to respond. They will be allowed one minute for rebuttals.

At moderators' discretion, candidates may get an additional minute to continue a discussion, CBS said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

The two sides agreed that the candidates’ microphones will stay on while their opponent is speaking, unlike the two presidential debates. CBS says it reserves the right to shut off a hot mic when necessary.

Each candidate will have two minutes for a closing statement. Vance won a virtual coin toss and will speak last.

No audience will be present, and there will be no opening statements.

What time is the debate tonight?

The debate starts at 8 p.m. CT, or 9 p.m. ET, on Tuesday, Oct. 1.

How long is the VP debate?

Both campaigns agreed to a 90-minute debate with two four-minute commercial breaks, according to host CBS.

Who is moderating the VP debate?

It will be moderated by “CBS Evening News” anchor Norah O’Donnell and Margaret Brennan of CBS’ “Face the Nation.”

Where to watch the VP debate: Channel, streaming and more

NBC Chicago will offer a live feed of the debate both in the player above and on television beginning at 8 p.m. CT Tuesday.

NBC News will broadcast the full debate live, and will offer extensive primetime coverage around the event.

Viewers can watch the debate live on their local NBC station or via the NBC 5 Chicago streaming channel, which is available 24/7 and free of charge across nearly every online video platform, including Peacock, YouTube, Samsung TV Plus and on smartphones and smart TVs.