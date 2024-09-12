Decision 2024

Caitlin Clark explains liking Taylor Swift's post endorsing Kamala Harris

Swift posted her endorsement of Harris on Instagram Tuesday and garnered millions of views

By Sanjesh Singh

Taylor Swift spoke, and millions of individuals took notice.

Swift Tuesday posted on Instagram her official endorsement of Kamala Harris as the next president following the debate with former President Donald Trump.

It was an announcement so highly anticipated that it garnered over one million likes in 13 minutes, with 10 million on the horizon.

Among the millions of likes fans observed was WNBA star Caitlin Clark, the 22-year-old who is making major waves in women's sports and the sporting spectrum in general.

Clark on Wednesday explained why she liked Swift's endorsement, citing the need to bolster her own platform for political awareness.

"I have this amazing platform, so I think the biggest thing would be to encourage people to register to vote," Clark said. "...I think that's the biggest thing I can do with the platform that I have and that's the same thing Taylor did.

"And I think continue to educate yourself with the candidates that we have, the policies that they're supporting...that's what I would recommend to every single person that has that opportunity in our country."

Clark did not outright endorse either candidate when asked in the same question.

Along with her post, Swift also shared a link to a government website that directs users to state-specific voting information, which saw at least 337,000 people visit it.

