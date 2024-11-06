Decision 2024

How voting demographics changed between 2020 and 2024 presidential elections

NBC News' exit polls show the differences in voting from 2020 to 2024

By Max Molski

NBC Universal, Inc.

For the second time in three elections, America has elected Donald Trump as its president.

The former president won his first election in 2016 over Hillary Clinton before losing out to current President Joe Biden in the 2020 race. This year, Trump defeated Vice President Kamala Harris to earn a second term as commander-in-chief, becoming the second president in American history to win back the title after previously being voted out of office.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

What changed for Trump between the 2020 and 2024 elections?

NBC News, in conjunction with a consortium of news organizations, conducted exit polls across 10 key states both at polling locations and over the phone. Those states are Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas and Wisconsin.

Below is a look at some of NBC News' findings from its exit polls in the last two presidential races with a breakdown of voting across gender, race, age and more for Trump, Harris and Biden.

The 2024 exit poll for key states, which is still being updated, can be found here and the 2020 exit poll can be found here.

Gender

2020

Men (48%)45% Biden53% Trump
Women (52%)57% Biden42% Trump

2024

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.
Men (47%)44% Harris54% Trump
Women (53%)54% Harris44% Trump

Race

2020

White (67%)41% Biden58% Trump
Black (13%)87% Biden12% Trump
Hispanic/Latino (13%)65% Biden32% Trump
Asian (4%)61% Biden34% Trump
Other (4%)55% Biden41% Trump

2024

White (71%)43% Harris55% Trump
Black (11%)86% Harris12% Trump
Hispanic/Latino (12%)53% Harris45% Trump
Asian (3%)56% Harris38% Trump
Other (3%)43% Harris53% Trump

Sex by race

2020

White men (35%)38% Biden61% Trump
White women (32%)44% Biden55% Trump
Black men (4%)79% Biden19% Trump
Black women (8%)90% Biden9% Trump
Latino men (5%)59% Biden36% Trump
Latino women (8%)69% Biden30% Trump
All other races (8%)58% Biden38% Trump

2024

White men (34%)39% Harris59% Trump
White women (37%)47% Harris52% Trump
Black men (5%)78% Harris20% Trump
Black women (7%)92% Harris7% Trump
Latino men (6%)44% Harris54% Trump
Latino women (6%)61% Harris37% Trump
All other races (6%)50% Harris45% Trump

Age group

2020

18-29 (17%)60% Biden36% Trump
30-44 (23%)52% Biden46% Trump
45-64 (38%)49% Biden50% Trump
65 or over (22%)47% Biden52% Trump

2024

18-29 (14%)55% Harris42% Trump
30-44 (23%)51% Harris46% Trump
45-64 (35%)45% Harris53% Trump
65 or over (28%)50% Harris49% Trump

Which best describes your education? You have:

2020

Never attended college (19%)46% Biden54% Trump
Attended college but received no degree (23%)51% Biden47% Trump
Associate's degree (AA or AS) (16%)47% Biden50% Trump
Bachelor's degree (BA or BS) (27%)51% Biden47% Trump
An advanced degree after a bachelor's degree (such as JD, MA, MBA, MD, PhD) (15%)62% Biden37% Trump

2024

Never attended college (15%)37% Harris62% Trump
Attended college but received no degree (26%)49% Harris50% Trump
Associate's degree (AA or AS) (16%)42% Harris55% Trump
Bachelor's degree (BA or BS) (24%)54% Harris44% Trump
An advanced degree after a bachelor's degree (such as JD, MA, MBA, MD, PhD) (19%)61% Harris37% Trump

No matter how you voted today, do you usually think of yourself as a:

2020

Democrat (37%)94% Biden5% Trump
Republican (36%)6% Biden94% Trump
Independent or something else (26%)54% Biden41% Trump

2024

Democrat (32%)95% Harris4% Trump
Republican (34%)5% Harris94% Trump
Independent or something else (34%)50% Harris45% Trump

Is this the first year you have ever voted?

2020

Yes (14%)64% Biden32% Trump
No (86%)49% Biden49% Trump

2024

Yes (8%)45% Harris54% Trump
No (92%)50% Harris48% Trump

This article tagged under:

Decision 2024
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us