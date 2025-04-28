Why home remedies cause more harm than good for babies, experts say

Parents pick up home remedy hacks from social media, friends and tried-and-true family traditions. But NBC 5 Responds learned some home remedies can be risky for babies and young children, according to Illinois Poison Control.

Dr. Michael Wahl said Poison Control hears from concerned parents when their home remedies go awry. He noted up to 40 percent of the calls Illinois Poison Control gets are for kids under the age of 5.

Matthew Novak, a pharmacist with Illinois Poison Control, said the home remedies that scare him the most involve eucalyptus oil and tea tree oil.

"It doesn't take much in order to cause profound toxicity," Novak said.

Eucalyptus oil may be used to treat respiratory issues, but according to the National Capital Poison Center, it should not be used in children under the age of 2 years old. Tea tree oil is often used as a disinfectant for skin injuries but can also be dangerous if used incorrectly.

"If it's [tea tree oil or eucalyptus oil] left unattended and a child drinks as little as a teaspoon, they can actually within 15 to 30 minutes become unconscious and go into a coma,” said Dr. Wahl.

Baking soda is another home remedy that can be dangerous for young children, said Dr. Wahl. The risk here is using baking soda to treat colic in kids. The sodium from baking soda can build up in a small child’s bloodstream quickly, causing lethargy and brain swelling.

Nasal rinses for congested children can also pose danger if they are used with tap water.

"There are cases of people being infected with brain-eating amoeba because it wasn't sterile water," Dr. Wahl told NBC 5 Responds. If a child or an adult wants to use a nasal rinse, make sure distilled water is available.

If you think your child ingested something unsafe, Illinois Poison Control has an easy-to-use tool on its website. It gives step-by-step advice based on what your child may have ingested.