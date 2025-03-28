What's in your dog food? New investigation sheds light on possible contaminants

Pet owners want the best when it comes to feeding their four-legged friends. And with so many dog food choices, from fresh to freeze-dried and everything in between, how do you even know what’s best for your pet?



A new Consumer Reports investigation of popular dog food brands reveals what’s in their food might not always be what you think you’re feeding Fido.

Fifty-eight dog foods were chopped, blended, tested and analyzed to answer a simple and important question: Is the food you’re feeding your pooch safe?



In CR’s investigation, popular brands like Blue Buffalo, Hill's Science Diet and Purina were

tested for nutrients and contaminants.



Consumer Reports science writer, Kevin Loria, says while most brands met basic nutritional standards, Consumer Reports’ testing found potentially dangerous bacteria in some raw dog foods.

CR found Listeria monocytogenes, which can be dangerous to pets and even more so to

people, in a sample of Raw Bistro’s Free Range Chicken Entree and a sample of Viva for Dogs Ground Beef meal, both of which are frozen raw dog foods.



Raw Bistro says its internal testing showed no contamination, and the tested batch has since expired and is no longer being sold.



Viva for Dogs told CR it has continued to evolve our systems with more robust finished product testing.



CR’s investigation also found that one product, Pedigree’s Complete Nutrition Adult Roasted Chicken, Rice, and Vegetable, contained nearly five-times the recommended maximum of vitamin D.

Too much vitamin D can be toxic for dogs, making it crucial that manufacturers stay

within safe limits.



“Following a thorough review of the single 2023 PEDIGREE product batch

referenced by Consumer Reports, we can confirm that our products are safe. All raw material and production records show this 2023 PEDIGREE product batch to be in compliance with our high internal safety standards as well as FDA and AAFCO specifications, inclusive of independent and internal checks of vitamin mixes and Vitamin D testing,” a statement from Pedigree said.



Bottom line: Experts say the best approach is working with your veterinarian to choose the food for your pet’s needs. In general, look for foods labeled as meeting standards set by the Association of American Feed Control Officials, which recommends nutritional guidelines for dogs and other animals.

Limit calories from treats to just 10 percent of their diet, and don't switch foods without a good reason.

Pet owners are also advised to be especially careful with raw diets, with CR's tests confirming the foods can carry serious risks.

CR’s Findings on 58 Dog Foods

We tested foods from Barf, Bil-Jac, Blue Buffalo, Bravo, Cesar, Freshpet, Hill’s, Iams, Instinct, JustFoodForDogs, Kibbles ‘n Bits, Kirkland Signature, Northwest Naturals, Nulo, Open Farm, Pedigree, PetPlate, Portland Pet Food Company, Purina, Rachael Ray, Raw Bistro, Raw Wild, Retriever, Stella & Chewy’s, Ultimate Pet Nutrition, Vital Essentials, Viva, and We Feed Raw.

The products were purchased between December 2023 and May 2024, and we tested three samples of each in April and May 2024. (We tested variety packs by analyzing the nutritional content of all the foods in the pack mixed together.)

In the chart below, we included CR’s test results for protein, fat, vitamin D and copper. If a food missed an AAFCO nutrient guideline, that’s marked with a red X.

We also included our results for fiber—which is listed on dog food labels—but there is no recommended level for that nutrient. We tested foods for vitamin D only if it was listed on the label; if it wasn’t, the vitamin D column reads "N/A" for not applicable.

This isn’t a ranking of the best dog foods out there. But it enables consumers to compare the nutritional composition of various foods—and may be a useful tool when you’re talking with your vet about the right food for your pet.

Be aware however, that levels of certain nutrients or minerals, like copper, could fluctuate.

Foods marked with a red diamond tested positive for listeria.