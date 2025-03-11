Ways to get free tax prep and avoid tax season scams

With a little more than one month until the tax-filing deadline, make sure you don't become the victim of a tax-season scam.

There are two quick things you can do to protect yourself. Check your tax preparer’s qualifications by looking them up on the IRS’s website. And read all of the documents your tax preparer creates for you.

Review each line for accuracy, and make sure there aren't any mistakes. And make sure the bank account number connected to any potential refund is a bank account that belongs to you.

You may qualify to have your taxes prepared for free if you meet one or more of these qualifications:

You make less than $67,000 per year.

You’re over the age of 60.

You have a disability.

You speak limited English.

If you answered “yes” to any of these questions, you may qualify for the VITA or TCE Programs.