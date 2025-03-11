NBC 5 Responds

Ways to get free tax prep and avoid tax season scams

With a little more than one month until the tax filing deadline, NBC 5 Responds looked at ways to get free tax prep and avoid scams.

By Leigh Lesniak

NBC Universal, Inc.

With a little more than one month until the tax-filing deadline, make sure you don't become the victim of a tax-season scam.

There are two quick things you can do to protect yourself. Check your tax preparer’s qualifications by looking them up on the IRS’s website. And read all of the documents your tax preparer creates for you.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Review each line for accuracy, and make sure there aren't any mistakes. And make sure the bank account number connected to any potential refund is a bank account that belongs to you.

You may qualify to have your taxes prepared for free if you meet one or more of these qualifications:

  • You make less than $67,000 per year.
  • You’re over the age of 60.
  • You have a disability.
  • You speak limited English.

If you answered “yes” to any of these questions, you may qualify for the VITA or TCE Programs.

Taxes Mar 9

You can still claim a $1,400 stimulus check from the IRS—how to know if you qualify

news Feb 28

Waiting for your tax refund? This IRS tool shows when your money's coming

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

NBC 5 Responds
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us