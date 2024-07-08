Text to 911 deadlines missed in Chicago, other Illinois areas

According to a new state law that took effect on July 1, anyone should be able to text 911 for help across the state of Illinois, but as of the second week of July, not all 911 call centers are able to accept text messages.
NBC 5 Responds wanted to know who is and isn't compliant with the new law, so we contacted Illinois State Police, which is tasked with adopting rules for the implementation of the law. ISP told us, at this time, the rules are still in the "draft stage" and 74% of the state’s Public Safety Answering Points, or PSAPS, are now compliant.
Who made the deadline? NBC Chicago asked the Illinois State police for the breakdown. Absent from the list is the City of Chicago. NBC 5 Responds' emails to the City of Chicago to discuss text to 911 were not returned.
We also spoke with a community center for the deaf in Chicago about what being able to text 911 means for people in the hearing-impaired community.
Monica Kumar- Ross, president for the Swoboda Deaf Center, told NBC 5 Responds that text to 911 capabilities are necessary in Chicago to be able to save more lives.
Illinois Public Safety Answering Points accepting text to 911 as of July 8, 2024
- Source: Illinois State Police
|Christian-Shelby
|LTACC - LaGrange/Cook County
|Adams
|Aurora - DuPage/Kane/Kendall
|Bond
|Boone
|Brown
|Bureau
|CalComm - Calumet Park/Cook County
|Calumet City
|Carroll
|Cass
|CENCOM - Round Lake Beach/ Lake County
|Central Dispatch - Dolton/ Cook County
|CERCCC - Cicero/ Cook County
|Champaign
|Clark
|Clay
|Clinton
|Coles-Moultrie
|Cook - Des Plaines
|Cook - Maywood
|Crawford
|Cumberland
|Deerfield United - Lake County
|DeKalb PD
|DeKalb Sheriff
|Des Plaines Valley
|E-COM - Homewood/ Cook County
|Effingham PD
|Effingham Sheriff
|Eisenhower
|Elgin
|Evanston
|Fayette - Sheriff
|Fayette - Vandalia
|Ford
|FoxComm - Fox Lake/ Lake County
|Franklin - Sheriff
|Franklin - West Frankfort
|Grundy
|Hamilton
|Hancock
|Henry - Cambridge
|Henry - Kewanee
|Iroquois
|Jackson - Carbondale
|Jackson - Sheriff
|Jasper
|Jefferson - Mt. Vernon
|Jefferson - Sheriff
|Jersey
|Jo Daviess
|Johnson-Hardin-Pope
|Joint Central Lake County - Mundelein Consolidated System/ Lake County
|Kane County - Kanecomm
|Kane County - Tri-Com
|Kankakee
|Kendall - Kencom
|Knox
|Lake - Lake Zurich
|Lake - Sheriff
|Lansing
|LaSalle - IVRD
|LaSalle - Ottawa
|Lawrence
|Lee
|Macon - CIRDC
|Macoupin
|MCD - Harwood Heights Consolidated System/ Cook County
|McDonough-Schuyler
|McHenry - NERCOM
|McHenry - SEECOM
|McHenry - Sheriff
|McLean - Bloomington
|McLean - METCOM
|Menard
|Mercer
|Monroe - Columbia
|Montgomery
|Naperville
|Northbrook
|Northeast Lake - Gurnee Consolidated System/ Lake County
|NWCDS - Arlington Heights Consolidated System/ Cook County
|Oak Lawn
|Ogle - Rochelle
|Ogle - Sheriff
|Orland
|Peoria
|Peoria - Bartonville
|Perry - Du Quoin
|Perry - Sheriff
|Proviso-Leyden - Franklin Park Consolidated System/ Cook County
|Pulaski
|Putnam
|QuadCom - Rock Island Consolidated System/ Rock Island County
|Randolph - Sheriff
|Randolph - Sparta
|Richland
|Rock Island - County
|Rock Island - Qcomm
|Rock Island - RICOMM
|Saline-Gallatin
|Scott
|Skokie
|Stephenson - Freeport
|Stephenson - Sheriff
|SW Cook - Hillside
|SWCD - Palos Hills Consolidated System/ Cook County
|Tazewell
|Tinley Park
|Union-Alexander
|Vermilion
|Wabash
|Washington
|Wayne
|West Central CC - Riverside Consolidated System/ Cook County
|West Central Joint - Morgan/ Greene/ Calhoun Consolidated System - Morgan County
|West Suburban - Oak Park Consolidated System/ Cook County
|Wheeling-Des Plaines
|White
|Whiteside - Sheriff
|Whiteside - Twin City
|Will - Joliet
|Will - Laraway
|Will - WESCOM
|Williamson - Herrin
|Williamson - Marion
|Winnebago - County
|Winnebago – Rockford
