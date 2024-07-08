NBC 5 Responds

Text to 911 deadlines missed in Chicago, other Illinois areas

A new law went into effect on July 1 mandating text to 911 capabilities statewide

By PJ Randhawa and Leigh Lesniak

NBC 5 News

According to a new state law that took effect on July 1, anyone should be able to text 911 for help across the state of Illinois, but as of the second week of July, not all 911 call centers are able to accept text messages.

NBC 5 Responds wanted to know who is and isn't compliant with the new law, so we contacted Illinois State Police, which is tasked with adopting rules for the implementation of the law. ISP told us, at this time, the rules are still in the "draft stage" and 74% of the state’s Public Safety Answering Points, or PSAPS, are now compliant.

Who made the deadline? NBC Chicago asked the Illinois State police for the breakdown. Absent from the list is the City of Chicago. NBC 5 Responds' emails to the City of Chicago to discuss text to 911 were not returned.

We also spoke with a community center for the deaf in Chicago about what being able to text 911 means for people in the hearing-impaired community.

Monica Kumar- Ross, president for the Swoboda Deaf Center, told NBC 5 Responds that text to 911 capabilities are necessary in Chicago to be able to save more lives.

Illinois Public Safety Answering Points accepting text to 911 as of July 8, 2024

  • Source: Illinois State Police
Christian-Shelby
LTACC - LaGrange/Cook County
Adams
Aurora - DuPage/Kane/Kendall
Bond
Boone
Brown
Bureau
CalComm - Calumet Park/Cook County
Calumet City
Carroll
Cass
CENCOM - Round Lake Beach/ Lake County
Central Dispatch - Dolton/ Cook County
CERCCC - Cicero/ Cook County
Champaign
Clark
Clay
Clinton
Coles-Moultrie
Cook - Des Plaines
Cook - Maywood
Crawford
Cumberland
Deerfield United - Lake County
DeKalb PD
DeKalb Sheriff
Des Plaines Valley
E-COM - Homewood/ Cook County
Effingham PD
Effingham Sheriff
Eisenhower
Elgin
Evanston
Fayette - Sheriff
Fayette - Vandalia
Ford
FoxComm - Fox Lake/ Lake County
Franklin - Sheriff
Franklin - West Frankfort
Grundy
Hamilton
Hancock
Henry - Cambridge
Henry - Kewanee
Iroquois
Jackson - Carbondale
Jackson - Sheriff
Jasper
Jefferson - Mt. Vernon
Jefferson - Sheriff
Jersey
Jo Daviess
Johnson-Hardin-Pope
Joint Central Lake County - Mundelein Consolidated System/ Lake County
Kane County - Kanecomm
Kane County - Tri-Com
Kankakee
Kendall - Kencom
Knox
Lake - Lake Zurich
Lake - Sheriff
Lansing
LaSalle - IVRD
LaSalle - Ottawa
Lawrence
Lee
Macon - CIRDC
Macoupin
MCD - Harwood Heights Consolidated System/ Cook County
McDonough-Schuyler
McHenry - NERCOM
McHenry - SEECOM
McHenry - Sheriff
McLean - Bloomington
McLean - METCOM
Menard
Mercer
Monroe - Columbia
Montgomery
Naperville
Northbrook
Northeast Lake  - Gurnee Consolidated System/ Lake County
NWCDS - Arlington Heights Consolidated System/ Cook County
Oak Lawn
Ogle - Rochelle
Ogle - Sheriff
Orland
Peoria 
Peoria - Bartonville
Perry - Du Quoin
Perry - Sheriff
Proviso-Leyden - Franklin Park Consolidated System/ Cook County
Pulaski
Putnam
QuadCom - Rock Island Consolidated System/ Rock Island County
Randolph - Sheriff
Randolph - Sparta
Richland
Rock Island - County
Rock Island - Qcomm
Rock Island - RICOMM
Saline-Gallatin
Scott
Skokie
Stephenson - Freeport
Stephenson - Sheriff
SW Cook - Hillside
SWCD - Palos Hills Consolidated System/ Cook County
Tazewell
Tinley Park
Union-Alexander
Vermilion
Wabash
Washington
Wayne
West Central CC - Riverside Consolidated System/ Cook County
West Central Joint - Morgan/ Greene/ Calhoun Consolidated System - Morgan County
West Suburban - Oak Park Consolidated System/ Cook County
Wheeling-Des Plaines
White
Whiteside - Sheriff
Whiteside - Twin City
Will - Joliet
Will - Laraway
Will - WESCOM
Williamson - Herrin
Williamson - Marion
Winnebago - County
Winnebago – Rockford
