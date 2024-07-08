Text to 911 deadlines missed in Chicago, other Illinois areas

According to a new state law that took effect on July 1, anyone should be able to text 911 for help across the state of Illinois, but as of the second week of July, not all 911 call centers are able to accept text messages.

NBC 5 Responds wanted to know who is and isn't compliant with the new law, so we contacted Illinois State Police, which is tasked with adopting rules for the implementation of the law. ISP told us, at this time, the rules are still in the "draft stage" and 74% of the state’s Public Safety Answering Points, or PSAPS, are now compliant.

Who made the deadline? NBC Chicago asked the Illinois State police for the breakdown. Absent from the list is the City of Chicago. NBC 5 Responds' emails to the City of Chicago to discuss text to 911 were not returned.

We also spoke with a community center for the deaf in Chicago about what being able to text 911 means for people in the hearing-impaired community.

Monica Kumar- Ross, president for the Swoboda Deaf Center, told NBC 5 Responds that text to 911 capabilities are necessary in Chicago to be able to save more lives.

Illinois Public Safety Answering Points accepting text to 911 as of July 8, 2024

Source: Illinois State Police

Christian-Shelby LTACC - LaGrange/Cook County Adams Aurora - DuPage/Kane/Kendall Bond Boone Brown Bureau CalComm - Calumet Park/Cook County Calumet City Carroll Cass CENCOM - Round Lake Beach/ Lake County Central Dispatch - Dolton/ Cook County CERCCC - Cicero/ Cook County Champaign Clark Clay Clinton Coles-Moultrie Cook - Des Plaines Cook - Maywood Crawford Cumberland Deerfield United - Lake County DeKalb PD DeKalb Sheriff Des Plaines Valley E-COM - Homewood/ Cook County Effingham PD Effingham Sheriff Eisenhower Elgin Evanston Fayette - Sheriff Fayette - Vandalia Ford FoxComm - Fox Lake/ Lake County Franklin - Sheriff Franklin - West Frankfort Grundy Hamilton Hancock Henry - Cambridge Henry - Kewanee Iroquois Jackson - Carbondale Jackson - Sheriff Jasper Jefferson - Mt. Vernon Jefferson - Sheriff Jersey Jo Daviess Johnson-Hardin-Pope Joint Central Lake County - Mundelein Consolidated System/ Lake County Kane County - Kanecomm Kane County - Tri-Com Kankakee Kendall - Kencom Knox Lake - Lake Zurich Lake - Sheriff Lansing LaSalle - IVRD LaSalle - Ottawa Lawrence Lee Macon - CIRDC Macoupin MCD - Harwood Heights Consolidated System/ Cook County McDonough-Schuyler McHenry - NERCOM McHenry - SEECOM McHenry - Sheriff McLean - Bloomington McLean - METCOM Menard Mercer Monroe - Columbia Montgomery Naperville Northbrook Northeast Lake - Gurnee Consolidated System/ Lake County NWCDS - Arlington Heights Consolidated System/ Cook County Oak Lawn Ogle - Rochelle Ogle - Sheriff Orland Peoria Peoria - Bartonville Perry - Du Quoin Perry - Sheriff Proviso-Leyden - Franklin Park Consolidated System/ Cook County Pulaski Putnam QuadCom - Rock Island Consolidated System/ Rock Island County Randolph - Sheriff Randolph - Sparta Richland Rock Island - County Rock Island - Qcomm Rock Island - RICOMM Saline-Gallatin Scott Skokie Stephenson - Freeport Stephenson - Sheriff SW Cook - Hillside SWCD - Palos Hills Consolidated System/ Cook County Tazewell Tinley Park Union-Alexander Vermilion Wabash Washington Wayne West Central CC - Riverside Consolidated System/ Cook County West Central Joint - Morgan/ Greene/ Calhoun Consolidated System - Morgan County West Suburban - Oak Park Consolidated System/ Cook County Wheeling-Des Plaines White Whiteside - Sheriff Whiteside - Twin City Will - Joliet Will - Laraway Will - WESCOM Williamson - Herrin Williamson - Marion Winnebago - County Winnebago – Rockford