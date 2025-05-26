Suburban couple fights for fair Cook County property taxes after massive increase

In May, the Cook County Treasurer put out a report showing homeowners are getting stuck with higher property taxes because businesses keep winning their property assessment appeals.

The treasurer explains it this way: the county needs to collect a set amount in property taxes each year. So, when businesses get their bills reduced, homeowners have to cover the gap.

One couple told NBC 5 Responds their property tax increase was so steep, they might lose their home.

Sandra and John Kucala have spent 53 years together, with all but five of those years spent at the same home in an unincorporated section of Orland Park, where they own three adjoining parcels of land - one of them being their primary residence.

Despite plans to stay there for good, a Cook County property assessment could change everything.

“It [the property tax] was affordable until last August when they did a reassessment and the property in the back went from a market value of $107,000 to $752,000 in tax dollars," Sandra Kucala said.

"That’s a 602% increase. Their other two parcels saw double digit increases, too. “It [the tax bill] went from $3,000 a year in taxes to $17,000,” she said. “We can’t even sell it [the property] with the taxes being that high.”

“Even if we didn't eat, we wouldn't be able to afford what they wanted on their payment plan.” Sandra Kucala, homeowner

Last year, their attorney appealed their property assessments, with the Cook County Assessor appearing to agree.

The assessor’s office issued certificates of error for the three parcels, citing an error in the land values, with their case among approximately 4,000 properties the office corrected last year for that same issue.

But the Cook County Board of Review declined the Kucala’s property tax adjustment and offered the couple a payment plan.

“Even if we didn't eat, we wouldn't be able to afford what they wanted on their payment plan,” Sandra told NBC 5 Responds.

If the couple doesn’t settle their tax bill by August, they could lose their home of nearly 50 years.

NBC 5 Responds contacted the Cook County Assessor’s Office, and it told us it’s now issuing new certificates of error for the three parcels of land owned by the Kucalas.

The Assessor’s office explained the family must drop their pending appeal with the state’s property tax appeals board, or the Board of Review won’t approve the property tax reduction. That appeal is the only thing keeping their home from being sold at tax auction, and there’s no promised timeline for the tax reduction to be approved.

After NBC Chicago shared this update with the couple, they dropped their appeal at the state level. Within one week, the Cook County Board of Review approved the certificates of error.

It’s now up to the Cook County Assessor’s office to send an adjusted tax bill to the family.

The Cook County Board of Review said certificate of error processing times may vary, but it tries to adjudicate as quickly as possible.

NBC 5 Responds asked all of the offices mentioned in this story, as well as the office of the President of the Board of Review, if a property owner is responsible for paying the tax bill they’re contesting while the appeal process is ongoing. All of the offices either gave us conflicting information, or didn’t answer our question.