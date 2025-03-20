School bus safety bill inspired by NBC 5 Responds investigation moves forward

A new bill, inspired by a months-long NBC 5 Responds investigation into uninsured school buses, is moving forward in the Illinois House.

It’s easy to assume school buses are safe and following state requirements to be insured and inspected, but NBC 5 Responds' investigation revealed a local bus company hadn’t had any routine inspections for at least 10 years- and it was transporting Chicago students on buses that weren’t insured.

On Wednesday, legislation filed by Rep. Marcus Evans unanimously passed the House Transportation and Vehicle Safety Committee. Evans introduced the bills after NBC 5 Responds' investigation revealed gaps in state oversight of school buses.

The investigation found Culvers transportation had been transporting public and private Chicago students on uninsured, uninspected buses, but never faced any consequences or warnings from state agencies or school districts.

In December, after three reports, the Secretary of State’s office took action, and the owner of the company was charged with three misdemeanors.

Evans' bill would require the state to collect proof of insurance for all school buses annually, and require closer monitoring of school bus inspections.

Evans told the committee he’s working to find out how much the proposed measures would cost to implement. The bill heads next to the House floor for a full vote.