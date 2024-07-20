Renting a car for your summer trip? Here are Consumer Reports recommendations, travel tips

If you’re planning a summer trip that includes a rental car, you might have questions, such as whether you're getting a good deal, which rental companies are the best and if it's safe to connect to the car's Bluetooth.

A Consumer Reports survey found the average rental car cost was roughly $86 per day, which adds up to about $600 a week.

​National was the only car rental agency rated highest for overall satisfaction and the cheapest, at $73 a day on average. Members praised the company for its customer service, vehicle condition and price transparency.

​Enterprise and Alamo ranked second and third, respectively.

Consumer Reports' members were disappointed with Dollar, Fox and Thrifty's experiences.

Dollar was poorly rated on customer service and the ease of picking up the rental car. Thrifty didn’t live up to its name, coming in at an average of $91 per day, the most expensive.

​Half of those surveyed make reservations directly through the company’s website, with about three out of four saying they used a discount to get a better deal, such as those offered by AAA or AARP. Another 15% booked through a warehouse club travel portal, like Costco or Sam’s Club.

​Experts with Consumer Reports suggested that once you find a car that fits your budget, make the reservation. But don’t pay in full in advance. Use a website like Autoslash or Kayak to track your reservation and alert you if a lower price becomes available.

While Bluetooth, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay may be helpful tech during your rental car travels, just make sure to unpair your phone and delete any data and addresses you may have saved before returning the car.

To help keep your data private, check the permissions on your phone, and only give the car necessary access.

Most rental companies place a hold — or a block — on your debit or credit card to ensure enough money or credit is available to cover your final bill. They won’t charge you any extra if you return the car as promised in your rental contract. But – if you’re near your credit limit or have a low balance in your bank account when a block is placed, your card could be declined for additional purchases.

