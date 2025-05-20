Only 25% of sunscreens actually work as advertised, report shows

A new report revealed only one in four sunscreens safely protect you from the sun.

The report, created by the Environmental Working Group, analyzed more than 2,200 sunscreens on the market.

According to that report, only a quarter of sunscreens on store shelves meet the criteria for safety and protection against both UVA and UVB rays. And it also found that high SPF sunscreens, usually over 60 SPF, mislead customers and don't actually provide any extra protection.

The report points out that FDA regulations around sunscreens haven't been updated since 1999, leaving U.S. consumers exposed to ineffective, misleading or unsafe options.

Spray sunscreens remain extremely popular, even though they pose inhalation risks and often provide uneven coverage. In an attempt to reduce the inhalation risk, the FDA proposed new test requirements in 2019. But six years later, they haven’t been finalized.

Meanwhile, the report says sunscreen options from Europe and Asia are more advanced and protective but can face import restrictions into the US.

The next time you're in the sunscreen aisle, the report recommends looking for mineral sunscreens, which are said to be safer for people and marine life.

The report also suggests using lotions and sticks over sprays and not to be fooled by sky high SPF claims. The full EGW sunscreen report can be found here.