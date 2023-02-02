‘Nothing Short of Fascinating': Chicago's Retiring Investigator Lisa Parker Reflects on Consumer Wins After Decades Of Exposing Public Risks

Consumer investigative journalist Lisa Parker is retiring from NBC 5 News after 27 years of ground-breaking reporting; exposing hidden dangers, predatory business practices, con artists and lax regulations, all of which resulted in millions of dollars in refunds recovered back into the pockets of Chicago-area consumers.

Parker began her career as a camera operator and producer in Waterloo, Iowa, before making the jump to Chicago in 1996. Here, she launched the station’s first consumer investigative unit called “Target 5” where she tackled everything from product safety concerns to financial scams.

Her reporting exposed dangers parents often didn’t know about: From keyless ignitions, back-up driving and carbon monoxide risks, to hidden dangers in top-selling children’s toys nationwide.

In 2016, Parker helped launch “NBC 5 Responds,” a new unit tasked with helping viewers solve their consumer issues, case-by-case, no call left unanswered. The unit has now recovered more than $3.5 million for consumers across Illinois and Indiana, and her reporting has led to greater government oversight and financial protections for the public.

Parker’s reporting earned several Emmy, Edward R. Murrow, Gracie Allen and local awards, too numerous to mention.

After finishing her last stories and preparing to leave NBC 5, Parker shared these thoughts with the viewers and consumers who trusted her over the years with their stories, feeling eternally grateful for her time covering the topics that matter most to Chicagoans.

“As i sat down to write this, my last script here at NBC 5, my intention was to keep it brief.

A line that no doubt has some of my dear friends here in the newsroom rolling their eyes a bit.

I will concede that over my 27 years here, I may have been long-winded in some reports for one simple reason: your stories have been nothing short of fascinating, intriguing, compelling, and often infuriating.

You have taken us into the world of predatory businesses, con artists and defective products.

Trusted us with your most sensitive data.

Some of your stories have been uncomfortable to share, yet when asked almost every time, our viewers agreed to talk about it on TV.

The reason we heard over and over? You didn’t want what happened to you to happen to anyone else.

We share in that goal.

I leave knowing that NBC 5 Responds will be in great hands with our wonderful producer Tom Jones, a rock star in his own right. and our amazing photojournalist Ron Zachara, who has been here since day one of the NBC 5 Responds unit’s creation.

Over the years here, I owe so many people thanks especially my longtime partner, producer and friend Robin Green, photographer Mark Ringo, our recently retired Vice President of News Frank Whittaker (who is on a beach somewhere right now,) and my mentor and BFF, Carol Marin.

When my three kids were little, they convened a meeting to ask me, “Could I please stop being a safety reporter?!” They said they wanted regular toys.

They grew out of that, of course. I’m pretty sure I never will.

For 32 years, I have loved writing other people’s stories. It is quite bizarre to write one about myself.

Whatever is next, I will always be an NBC 5 fan. After all, my house is full of peacock art, and much to my sweet husband’s chagrin, I’m not getting rid of it.”

