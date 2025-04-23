Beginning Monday, April 28, NBC 5 Chicago’s Responds Consumer Investigative Reporter / soon-to-be first-time mom PJ Randhawa will take a deep, weeklong dive into the massive, multi-billion dollar baby and child business industry as Randhawa and the Responds team explore the critical aspects of infant and child safety in a new, five-segment “Safe Start” series airing on NBC 5 News at 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. CT.

Featuring segments on a number of key topics, including the dangers of inexpensive, yet popular baby/child products, banned products that are still being sold in stores & online, the potentially-severe health risks surrounding baby home remedies, the important warnings linked to baby formulas, and how to be better educated on the dangers of child toys, NBC 5 Responds’ weeklong “Safe Start” series will help new and upcoming first-time parents make better informed decisions to protect their children.

“Becoming a new parent is one of life’s most exciting moments, but it also comes with a lot of questions,” said Sally Ramirez, Senior Vice President of News, NBC Chicago/Telemundo Chicago. “As a soon-to-be, first-time mom herself, PJ, along with our Consumer Investigative Producer and new mom, Leigh Lesniak, did the important research, spoke with experts and got the answers to help parents decide what’s best for their children.”

Please note the following expanded details on NBC 5 Responds’ upcoming “Safe Start” series airing Mon, Apr. 28 through Fri, May 2 at 6 a.m. and 4 p.m. CT on NBC 5 Chicago:

MONDAY, APRIL 28

Dangers of Cheap Baby/Child Products - A number of recent international studies have found high levels of lead, phthalates, cadmium, and formaldehyde (to name a few) in baby and children’s products that are being sold by popular, international e-commerce sites. These sites sell cute, colorful and inexpensive baby items that many new parents are flocking to these days. Data shows sales from these companies are continuing to outpace many mainstream retailers. NBC 5 Responds speaks with a local pediatrician and chemist about dangerous product exposure levels and how long it could take for certain chemicals to have a negative impact on a child’s health.

TUESDAY, APRIL 29

Banned & Recalled Baby Products Easily Available Online and in Stores - Even though countless baby products have been recalled in the U.S., this NBC 5 Responds “Safe Start” segment explores how many of these items can still easily be found for sale in stores on online- at some of the largest retailers. NBC 5 Responds also found recalled toys slipping under the radar, on secondhand sites like eBay. The investigation resulted in renewed recall warnings, and dangerous products being taken off Chicago store shelves.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 30

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Beware: Home Remedies for Babies - It may be a home remedy passed down for generations, or maybe it’s a new ‘hack’ featured on TikTok, but many of today’s young parents are turning to homeopathic remedies to address common childhood ailments. In this segment, the NBC 5 Responds team speaks with Illinois Dept. of Public Health’s Poison Control representatives to profile common, yet dangerous home remedies people may be using on their babies or children.

THURSDAY, MAY 1

Infant Baby Formula Warning - Consumer Reports recently tested several brands of baby formula and found potentially harmful levels of heavy metals were in several samples. Other recent studies have even shown heavy metals like lead and arsenic are present throughout our food supply and many experts and advocates speaking out to hold the industry accountable. In this segment, Randhawa and the Responds team highlight Consumer Reports’ testing and speak with area industry experts about whether these levels pose actual harm to babies, and what steps parents can take to minimize the exposure.

FRIDAY, MAY 2

Dangerous Toys - About three billion toys and games are sold in the United States on an annual basis, many of which are unsafe, leading to significant injuries. According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, there are more than 150,000 or more toy-related deaths and injuries treated in emergency rooms among children 14 and younger on average per year. In this final “Safe Start” segment, Randhawa speaks with a local safety expert who provides a “show-and-tell” with a few dangerous children’s toys parents should be avoiding. The Responds team also explores the ease consumers continue to have when it comes to purchasing recalled toys, along with what advocates are saying about why federal regulator product warnings are still not getting parental attention.