NBC 5 Responds: American Legion Denied Refund for Navy Recruits

When the American Legion post out of Worth, IL, were denied a refund after COVID canceled their annual ‘Adopt a Sailor’ event, NBC 5 Responds took action

By Lisa Parker and Tom Jones

No place like home for the holidays is a sentiment that rings true for many in the military, including new U.S. Navy recruits in the demanding boot camp at the Great Lakes Naval Training Center.

That’s why the American Legion Marrs-Meyer Post 991 in Worth, IL raises donations and makes it their mission every year to add some holiday cheer into their lives. 

The ‘Adopt A Sailor’ event is held every Thanksgiving and Christmas holiday. The American Legion rents a charter bus and brings recruits to its hall, where they can connect with their families virtually and most importantly, have Chicago-inspired meals throughout the day. 

Like most things, the Omicron variant got in the way of that holiday gathering this year. It was canceled more than a week before Christmas. Organizers thought that would leave plenty of time to cancel the charter bus, and receive a full refund.

What happened next surprised them, and they turned to NBC 5 Responds for help. Watch the full story above.

