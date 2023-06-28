NASCAR consumer guide: Navigating public transportation ahead of Chicago Street Race

Whether you’re attending the first-of-its kind NASCAR Street Race or not, you’ll likely see some kind of impact this weekend if you use public transit.

From road closures to rerouted buses, NBC 5 Responds has designed a tool to help you get where you’re going, and navigate the changes with Chicago Transit Authority bus routes and trains that went into effect this week.

The CTA has faced recent scrutiny over its reliability, but ahead of the NASCAR Street Race, President Dorval Carter, Jr. said it’s ready.

“Staffing has been a challenge but these events are like all hands on deck,” Carter, Jr. said.

Using detailed route changes and train stop information directly from the CTA, NBC 5 Responds created the map below showing all routes that are operating normally, and routes that will be disrupted, potentially past the Street Race this weekend.

Getting around Chicago for NASCAR race weekend

This weekend marks the first-ever NASCAR Chicago Street Race, with a 12-turn course that will take drivers in and out of Grant Park. Bus lines in and around Grant Park will be rerouted, with disruptions to start from June 26 and run through the duration of the NASCAR Street Race weekend and other events. Those taking the 'L' should exit at stations recommended by the CTA. Those who are driving can see the full list of road closures here. Hover or click over each line or station for more info.

The CTA says all trains can deliver attendees to the NASCAR Street Race. If you’re riding the Brown, Green, Orange, or Pink lines, riders can exit at either Washington/Wabash, or Adams/Wabash.

Red or Blue line riders can exit at Jackson, and walk a couple of blocks east, the CTA said.

If you’re planning to take the Metra into the city, the CTA recommends using the #130 bus operating between Union and Ogilvie stations to Roosevelt Station, and transfer to the #146 shuttle bus to connect to the Museum Campus.

Most of the bus routes that have detours in place are routes that go downtown and around Grant Park, where the Street Race is taking place.

As for extra trains or buses in circulation, the CTA said, “No additional scheduled services are planned as there’s capacity on existing [trains and buses] to handle additional riders.”

However, the CTA added that they “have a few extra buses and trains ready to be added to service on a moment’s notice to help accommodate ridership demands,” if the need is there.

The only thing not impacted by the NASCAR Street Race are transit fares, which includes the normal one-day $5 unlimited pass.

For additional information, including route alerts the day of your travels, riders are recommended to visit the CTA’s website here.

