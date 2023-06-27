NASCAR Consumer Guide: Experts warn of ticket, hotel scams possible as Street Race draws large crowds

Picture this: You book a great hotel room in Chicago at a cheap price, only to find out the hotel you booked never existed.

That is what’s happening here in Chicago, and experts are warning consumers to be on alert before buying a ticket or making a reservation ahead of the NASCAR Street Race.

It can be a big game, concert or, in this case, a big race: No matter what kind of event, the Better Business Bureau says scammers don’t discriminate.

“Anytime there is a big event in town, Super Bowl, NASCAR or Taylor Swift, the scammers will come out of the woodwork,” said Steve Bernas, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau.

The BBB is warning people to keep their common sense when it comes to securing NASCAR seats or a hotel room this weekend.

Tickets are in high-demand, and the event is drawing thousands of out-of-towners, so you want to make sure what you’re buying is the real deal.

First things first, consider the source.

“If you’re buying on Facebook Marketplace, it’s like buying tickets in a dark alley,” Bernas explained. “Why would you do it online unless you know and trust the person?”

The most secure way to buy tickets to the NASCAR Street Race, or any event, is through the event’s official website.

Second, avoid paying for tickets with cash apps like Venmo or Zelle, because if things go south and you need to dispute the charge, you’ll be out of luck. Instead, use your credit card.

“If you knowingly give a fraudster money, there is nothing they can do or will do for you in most instances, as opposed to a credit card where you do have the protection for three months to dispute the charge,” Bernas explained.

Finally, if the price is too good to be true, pause and make sure you’re doing all your research.

While many sections are sold out, NASCAR officials say there are still Street Race tickets available, starting at $269 each.

This advice is good for more than ticket sales, Bernas said.

“We heard recently that hotel rooms are just about sold out for that race. So guess what, scammers will create fake websites with lots of rooms and say ‘Click here, enter your card info,’” Bernas explained. “So if you’re buying hotels [reservations] online, make sure you’re dealing with a hotel directly, not a fake website or mock website because they may look alike.”

