Mystery Packages Landing on Door Steps Possibly Tied to ‘Brushing Scam'

Receiving packages in the mail is almost always a joy, but recently some consumers say the packages showing up on their doorsteps are a bit baffling: addressed directly to them with no sender information and the boxes full of products they never ordered.

Turns out the mysterious packages may be tied to an elaborate ploy by some companies to boost their online reviews and ratings.

When NBC 5 Responds reporter Lisa Parker received a box full of cans of coconut milk in the mail that she never ordered, she started digging into the weird world of "brushing scams."

