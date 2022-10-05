brushing scams

Mystery Packages Landing on Door Steps Possibly Tied to ‘Brushing Scam'

It started with a box full of coconut milk cans and led the NBC 5 Responds team to learn more about "brushing scams" and the real intent behind randomly delivered packages.

By Lisa Parker

Receiving packages in the mail is almost always a joy, but recently some consumers say the packages showing up on their doorsteps are a bit baffling: addressed directly to them with no sender information and the boxes full of products they never ordered.

Turns out the mysterious packages may be tied to an elaborate ploy by some companies to boost their online reviews and ratings.

When NBC 5 Responds reporter Lisa Parker received a box full of cans of coconut milk in the mail that she never ordered, she started digging into the weird world of "brushing scams."

To learn more about brushing, including guidance from the U.S. Postal Inspection Service on what to do if you receive a random package, click here.

Have a consumer complaint? Call 1-844-NBC-RESP or click here to let us know, so we can help.

