NBC 5 Responds

Mystery $6,000 deposits showing up in SSA beneficiaries' bank accounts. Here's why

About 3 million people can expect to receive money. Here's who may qualify for a payment and why

By Leigh Lesniak

People line up outside a Social Security Administration office.
Getty Images

If a surprise payment in the $6,000 range shows up in your bank account from the Social Security Administration, its legit! NBC 5 Responds has been hearing from retirees who say they've received the extra cash, but they don't know why.

It's because of the Social Security Fairness Act, which went into effect earlier this year. The Act eliminated two prior rules that reduced social security benefits for certain retirees who also receive pension income.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

About 3 million people can expect to receive the money. The average payment is $6,710.

According to the Social Security Administration, "…only people who receive a pension based on work not covered by Social Security may see benefit increases. Most state and local public employees – about 72 percent – work in Social Security-covered employment where they pay Social Security taxes and are not affected by WEP or GPO. Those individuals will not receive a benefit increase due to the new law."

The Social Security Administration is also warning about possible scams that may arise as a result of the payments.

The SSA says it will "…never ask or require a person to pay either for assistance or to have their benefits started, increased, or paid retroactively. Hang up and do not click or respond to anyone offering to increase or expedite benefits."

Money Mar 7

How to file a claim for part of $3.25 million USAA settlement as deadline nears

NBC 5 Responds Mar 11

Ways to get free tax prep and avoid tax season scams

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

NBC 5 Responds
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us