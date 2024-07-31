Man used identity of Downers Grove man to become a rideshare driver

A Downers Grove man is warning others after he learned in January that someone stole his identity and used it to become a rideshare driver.

The issue has become a massive headache for the man, who told NBC 5 Responds that someone has been driving for Uber with his identity for months.

Uber has come under fire in lawsuits in several U.S. states for allegedly not doing enough to verify the identities of their drivers.

It started with what looked to be a bill or junk mail from his insurance company early this year that was set aside by Max Vokral of Downers Grove.

When Vokral finally decided to open the letter, the contents inside would consume his life for the coming months.

“It was then I discovered that somebody was driving an Uber in my name and got into an accident,” Vokral said.

Vokral is not an Uber driver and has never driven for the rideshare company or been involved in any recent accidents.

He then contacted Uber, eager to clear up what seemed like an obvious mistake.

Vokral said someone at Uber affirmed to him that he had been driving with them for three to four months, to which Vokral said wasn't the case.

"Somebody was driving in my name, using my Social Security number, therefore there's income that I never received for Uber that will be, you know, subject to IRS withholdings and whatever," Vokral said.

Eva Velasquez, CEO of the Identity Theft Resource Center, said there is a process to notify the IRS when this happens, which is not a new issue to the agency.

Velasquez discussed why employment identity theft poses a risk to public safety.

“There is some danger there. If this individual can't use their own identity credentials, perhaps because they've been convicted of a violent crime, and now they're driving you around, that's a public safety risk. Maybe they've been convicted of driving while intoxicated, and so they don't have a good driving record,” Velasquez said.

Velasquez said identity thieves can easily purchase Social Security numbers on the dark web, which is likely what happened in Vokral's case. She said it’s really up to rideshare companies like Uber to verify information like this when screening drivers.

“If the application process is simply providing numbers and documents and not actually tying that to the carbon-based life form that those documents and numbers and credentials belong to, that's where the gap exists, and the thieves are exploiting that,” Velasquez said.

Uber has previously come under fire for the same issue, as several recent lawsuits accuse the company of not doing enough to screen drivers, which has led to hundreds of passengers allegedly getting sexually assaulted. Several of the cases remain ongoing.

Uber offered the following statement regarding the lawsuits to NBC 5 Responds:

"Sexual assault is a horrific crime, and we take reports of this nature very seriously. While we cannot comment on pending litigation, we are deeply committed to the safety of all users on the Uber platform.”

The statement added that Uber is "investing in robust screening processes and innovative technology to help keep our community members safe," saying that drivers undergo a rigorous background check prior to their first trip.

After NBC 5 Responds reached out to Uber, it finally shut down Vokral’s fraudulent account. It also told us:

To be an Uber driver, you still only need a Social Security number and valid driver's license.

Uber makes all potential drivers go through a background check process which searches for criminal records at the local, state and federal level.

Drivers are re-screened every year and Uber receives alerts about any new offenses on driver records.

“I ended up freezing all my credit reports just as a precaution,” Vokral said.

Vokral said it took months to get the imposter Uber driver's crash removed from his insurance record. He also filed an identity theft report with the IRS.

Vokral is advising Uber passengers to be observant and make sure their driver matches the person they're supposed to be getting a ride from.

What to do if you are the victim of Employment Identity Theft:



Uber has a section on their website about what to do if you don’t drive for Uber, but you received a tax document from them.

If you’ve been a victim of employment identity theft, the IRS recommends reaching out to the Social Security Administration. It also provides links to resources here.

On the Social Security Administration website, you can view a complete record of your yearly taxable income. There, you can also flag any earnings that you don’t recognize, so you’re not taxed for money you never received.