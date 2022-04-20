Life-Saving Sound: Why Safety Advocates Are Calling For Rear Seatbelt Warnings

You most certainly know the noise: When a front seat passenger fails to fasten their seatbelt, in many cars, a loud and piercing sound prompts them to buckle in.
It’s a sound that we may take for granted but has been credited for saving lives.
Yet few cars offer that same, potentially life-saving feature when it comes to occupants in the rear seats.
Now, there is a movement to change that, and enforce a law passed years ago that was meant to fix this.
