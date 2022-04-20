NBC 5 Responds

Life-Saving Sound: Why Safety Advocates Are Calling For Rear Seatbelt Warnings

Despite a law passed years ago requiring the installing of rear seatbelt warning system, many vehicle manufacturers have yet to implement the ‘life-saving’ tech.

By Lisa Parker, Susan Hogan and Tom Jones

You most certainly know the noise: When a front seat passenger fails to fasten their seatbelt, in many cars, a loud and piercing sound prompts them to buckle in.

It’s a sound that we may take for granted but has been credited for saving lives.

Yet few cars offer that same, potentially life-saving feature when it comes to occupants in the rear seats.

Now, there is a movement to change that, and enforce a law passed years ago that was meant to fix this.

Read the full report from NBC Washington here.

Have a consumer complaint? Call 1-844-NBC-RESP or let us know by clicking here, so we can help.

