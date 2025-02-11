How beneficial are sugar substitutes? Everything you need to know

Those sugar-free products you're buying to stay healthy might not be as beneficial as you think.

Experts have raised concerns about sugar substitutes showing up in surprising places.

You expect to find artificial sweeteners in diet soda. But an English muffin? Or chicken nuggets?

“People are undoubtedly consuming more of these sweeteners than they realize as those ingredients make their way into foods like microwave popcorn and chicken nuggets,” said Trisha Calvo with Consumer Reports.

Calvo, a health journalist with Consumer Reports, said sugar substitutes are now in a variety of everyday foods— sucralose in microwave popcorn, allulose in breakfast cereal, stevia in ketchup, monk fruit in marinated meats— and many of us don't even realize we're consuming them.

While they help cut calories, new research suggests potential risks.

A recent French study found people consuming the amount of artificial sweeteners in just about half a can of diet soda had a 13% higher cancer risk.

Other studies link these substitutes to increased risks of heart disease, diabetes, and depression.

“Even newer "natural" alternatives like monk fruit and stevia aren't necessarily safer. There’s very little research on them," Calvo said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

The food industry maintains these sweeteners are safe.

The Calorie Control Council, an industry group, said they "provide the texture, taste, convenience, and quality that manufacturers need and consumers want."

So, what can you do to keep all sweeteners in check? Experts recommend focusing on whole foods - fresh fruits and vegetables, whole grains and legumes.

When buying packaged foods, don't just check the nutrition facts - scan the ingredients list for sweeteners like acesulfame potassium, aspartame, sucralose, and monk fruit.

And if you're craving something sweet, reach for natural options like fruit instead of processed treats.

Small changes like these can help limit your exposure to sugar substitutes.

The list of sugar substitutes is long and confusing, but Consumer Reports has made it easier to identify them when shopping. You can download a complete list of the most common sugar alternatives here: Consumer Reports Sugar Alternatives list

19 Names for Sugar Alternatives

It’s not easy to sleuth out sugar substitutes in products you buy, because those additives go by so many different names. Here is a list to consult when reading labels and searching for sweeteners.