Don't get scammed on your March Madness wager. Tips for what to look for

March Madness is here, but before you make your wager, make sure you know where your money is going.

The Illinois Gaming Board says it's cracking down on unlicensed betting operators. In the last month, the Gaming Board sent cease and desist letters to 10 companies who were allegedly running unlicensed sports betting sites in Illinois.

Three Key Takeaways for Protecting Your Bet

The Illinois Office of Attorney General said before you make a bet:

Check the Illinois Gaming Board’s website to make sure the sports betting platform you’re considering has a valid license.

Do an online search of the company’s name + the word “scam” to see if any warnings pop up.

Beware of texts and emails that you may get from someone you don’t know. It could be a scammer trying to steal your money.

If you think you’ve been the victim of fraud, you can file a complaint with the Illinois Office of Attorney General or the Illinois Gaming Board.