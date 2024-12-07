Consumer Reports reveals the downsides of disinfecting wipes

Disinfecting wipes seem like an easy way to spruce up a dirty surface. But depending on who’s around – especially young children – using them might do more harm than good.

Sales of disinfecting wipes skyrocketed in the early days of the pandemic. They're convenient - but often overkill for a simple cleaning job.

“Products labeled as disinfectants aren’t simply cleaners," said Catherine Roberts with Consumer Reports. "They also contain pesticides, and because of this, they require more careful handling than you might expect for a product that frequently appears on back-to-school supply lists.”

In many disinfecting wipes, the active ingredients include quaternary ammonia compounds, or quats for short. They’re effective at killing germs and are even used for infection control in some healthcare settings like hospitals. But quats can also trigger health problems like lung irritation, asthma, and allergies.

“These effects are especially concerning for kids, because they breathe more air per pound of body weight than adults," Roberts said. "No kids should be handling disinfecting wipes. 'Keep out of reach of children' is right there on the label.”

The American Cleaning Institute said in a statement to Consumer Reports, "Disinfectants are safe when used as directed. Disinfectants should not be applied by children."

Most routine household chores require cleaning but not disinfecting. Old-fashioned soap and water will do the trick.

If you like wipes' convenience, there are plenty that clean, but don’t disinfect.

The Environmental Protection Agency has a list of cleaning products that are considered to be safer than others.

But, certain situations - like a stomach bug - call for disinfecting to prevent the spread of infection.

Thoroughly clean and disinfect the surface, and allow plenty of time for the area to dry. Make sure young kids are not in the room for a while. If your kids’ school uses disinfecting wipes, you may want to ask if the wipes will be stored out of reach of kids—and that no kids will be using them, according to Consumer Reports.

If your child has a respiratory condition, such as asthma, your doctor can write a letter requesting wipes not be used around your child.