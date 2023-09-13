BBB: Using TEMU could expose consumers to identity theft, other issues

Experts are issuing warnings about a popular shopping app that offers deals that are seemingly too good to be true.

Complaints and concerns about the TEMU shopping app have been growing since its launch last summer. Now there are renewed concerns about how much of users' personal information the app is gaining access to.

The Better Business Bureau warns the app collects a lot of information from consumers, including your social media and banking information. Cyber security experts say they suspect the app could even bypass cellphone security settings to spy on other apps and even change settings.

According to the BBB, additional info being collected is the operating systems for phones or other devices – laptops, tablets, etc. The IP address, browsing data, and if provided, the GPS location.



“According to cyber security experts, if they infiltrate your phone and operating system, they can get to other apps and applications you’re using. They’re concerned they can even get your contacts too and get that information. So people have to be really careful because your information is a gold mine. And if it ever falls into the wrong hands, that makes it so easy for identity theft,” said Tom Johnson with the Better Business Bureau.

The app has already been downloaded more than 50 million times in the US.

NBC 5 Responds found there are numerous other issues with TEMU as well- from the quality of the merchandise, issues with returns, to slow shipping speeds. Many users also report they get a flood of emails from the site and other businesses after they sign up.

According to the Better Business Bureau, the company is registered in Boston as a foreign company through Delaware. It is owned by PDD Holdings Inc., which is headquartered in China. TEMU began operating in July 2022, and has already amassed nearly 900 complaints.

If you’ve been lured in by temu’s low prices and have the app on your phone- the BBB recommends checking your credit report to make sure no one is using your information.

The BBB also recommends the following: