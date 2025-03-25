As 23andMe goes into bankruptcy, here's why you should consider deleting DNA data

The DNA of millions of people could be up for sale, as testing company 23andme filed for bankruptcy this week, sparking fears about what that could mean for users and the biometric information stored on the site.

NBC 5 Responds' PJ Randhawa is digging into more details on what you can do to protect yourself.

The company has been in financial trouble for more than a year now, but last year the company’s then CEO Anne Wojcicki said she wasn’t open to considering third party takeover proposals and pledged to maintain the company’s current privacy policy.

However, according to 23andme’s privacy policy, if the company is involved in a “bankruptcy, merger, acquisition, reorganization or sale of assets, your personal information may be accessed, sold or transferred as part of that transaction."

Privacy concerns are nothing new for the 23andme. In recent years, the company has faced criticism and lawsuits over large data breaches, which exposed the information of millions of users.

In a statement, the company says the bankruptcy will allow them to address all outstanding legal liabilities stemming their October 2023 cyber breach.

With the announcement of the company’s Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing this week, security experts say it’s even more unclear where your data could end up and what it could be used for.

“So this is a single source of truth when it comes to our identity, who we are, you know, the connections that we have to people, you meaning our family, our heritage, etcetera, as well as a lot of medical traits. That information alone, you know, if it ever did fall into the wrong hands, could be used to craft some very impressive, you know, phishing campaigns against end consumers,” said Aaron Rose, Security Architect Manager at Checkpoint Software Technologies.

It’s not too late to delete your data from 23andme. According to the California Attorney General’s office, here are the steps you can follow:

To Delete Genetic Data from 23andMe:

Consumers can delete their account and personal information by taking the following steps: Log into your 23andMe account on their website. Go to the “Settings” section of your profile. Scroll to a section labeled “23andMe Data” at the bottom of the page. Click “View” next to “23andMe Data” Download your data: If you want a copy of your genetic data for personal storage, choose the option to download it to your device before proceeding. Scroll to the “Delete Data” section. Click “Permanently Delete Data.” Confirm your request: You’ll receive an email from 23andMe; follow the link in the email to confirm your deletion request.

To Destroy Your 23andMe Test Sample:

If you previously opted to have your saliva sample and DNA stored by 23andMe, but want to change that preference, you can do so from your account settings page, under “Preferences.”

To Revoke Permission for Your Genetic Data to be Used for Research:

If you previously consented to 23andMe and third-party researchers to use your genetic data and sample for research, you may withdraw consent from the account settings page, under “Research and Product Consents.”