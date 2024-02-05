A breakdown of new consumer protection laws in Illinois

A wide range of consumer protection laws took effect in Illinois at the beginning of the year, including some that are based on recent high-profile crimes and tragedies.

One of the newest laws making headlines takes aim at doxxing.

“Doxxing is, is when somebody takes your personal information and broadcasts it to the world, but does so knowing that that is going to cause you to become the victim of stalking, harassment, physical violence,” said Illinois Rep. Jennifer Gong-Gershowitz, who introduced the bill in the Illinois legislature last year.

The measure allows victims to bring civil action against anyone who engages in doxxing.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

A Chicago man recently cited the law in a lawsuit against several women from an online Facebook group called "Are we dating the same guy?". He claims posts about their dating experiences with him were false and ruined his reputation.

“There should be some rules, even on the internet, even with respect to social media, certain lines that you just don't cross,” said Gong-Gershowitz.

Another new law, the Digital Forgeries Act, allows consumers to sue, if they are the target of "deep fakes" or digitally altered sexual images.

Illinois lawmakers also decided amusement parks needed more oversight after a 10-year-old boy was hospitalized last year after falling from a carnival ride in Antioch. The new law calls for each ride to be inspected at least once a year and allows the state to issue correction orders if rides are found to be unsafe.

The following laws were also recently enacted in Illinois:

One measure calls for the Illinois Commerce Commission to publish all consumer complaints against towing companies on its website.

Another ensures closer monitoring and reporting on the theft of SNAP benefits via card skimming or other types of fraud.

A third law stops utility companies from cutting off service on any day where temperatures reach 90 days or higher.

“We're seeing more of really hot, extreme hot days, here in Illinois,” said Abe Scarr with Illinois' Public Interest Research Group. “This is an appropriate step to make sure that health and safety is protected that just because you're behind on your bills, your utility bills, you're not putting in a life-threatening situation.”

Meanwhile, another new law gives consumers some control back. You must now give consent before a company tries to use your credit card to auto-renew a product or service.

“We always have seen that problem at the Better Business Bureau, but we're seeing an increase in those types of complaints,” said Steve Bernas with the Better Business Bureau.



Last year, Illinois saw the largest increase in car thefts in the nation, according to a study by the National Insurance Crime Bureau. An additional law requires Cook County to establish a vehicle theft hotline to help law enforcement work with vehicle manufacturers and dealers to help locate stolen vehicles, and vehicles that may have been used in kidnappings.

Here is a full list of consumer protection laws now in effect in Illinois: