15 consumer products recalled for safety concerns, including risk of death

Your child's safety could be impacted by recalls issued this week by the Consumer Product Safety Commission. NBC 5 Responds looked at the top products that have the most units sold.

Swagtron Scooter

SG-5 Swagger 5 Boost Commuter Electric Scooters with Lithium-Ion Batteries

The electric scooters' lithium-ion batteries can overheat, smoke, melt and ignite, posing fire and burn hazards, posing a risk of serious injury and death.

Sold at Wal-Mart and Sams Club

17,970 units sold

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission: "There have been seven reports of the lithium-ion batteries in the electric scooters overheating, smoking, melting or igniting, with one ignition resulting in a fire causing a burn injury and substantial property damage to a residential apartment building."

Consumer Contact: Walmart at 800-925-6278 from 7 a.m. through 9 p.m. CT any day or online at www.walmart.com/help. For additional information about the recall, visit https://corporate.walmart.com/recalls.

Sauder Woodworking Furniture Restraint Straps

Clothing Storage Unit Tip-Over Restraint Straps Due to Tip-Over and Entrapment Hazards to Children

According to the CPSC, "The tip-over restraint straps can fail when used on certain Sauder clothing storage units (dressers and 4-drawer chests) to prevent tip-over incidents, posing tip-over and entrapment hazards that can result in death or serious injuries to children."

Sold at Cook Brothers, Homemakers Furniture Plaza and Menards stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, Best Buy.com, CYMAX.com, Home Depot.com, Menards.com, Sauder.com, Target.com, Urbanoutfitters.com, Walmart.com and Wayfair.com and other websites from July 2020 through December 2024 for between $200 and $335.

15,800 units sold

No injuries have been reported.

Consumer Contact: Sauder toll-free at 866-218-8312 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, online at www.Sauder.com and click on “Product Safety Recall” or www.sauder.com/About/Public-Notices/recall for more information.

ShadesU Roller Window Shades

According to the CPSC, "The recalled window blinds have long operating cords that can cause death or serious injury to children, due to strangulation and entanglement hazards. The window blinds are in violation of the federal regulations for window coverings and present a substantial product hazard. The window blinds also violate federal regulations for labeling of window coverings."

Sold online at Amazon.com from June 2024 through September 2024 for between $34 and $170.

15,500 units sold

Consumers should immediately put the window blind cords up and away from children and contact Shadeks for instructions to return the shades for a free repair. Shadeks will remove the long operating cord and update the shades to a cordless design. Consumers will need to provide their contact information and address to receive a free shipping label. Amazon is contacting all known purchasers directly.

Consumer Contact: Shadeks toll-free at 866-267-4233 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at info@shadesu.com, or online at www.shadesu.com/recall for more information.

For a full list of recalls from the Consumer Product Safety Commission, visit their website.