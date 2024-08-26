Shelter pup gets pampered at suburban hotel ahead of adoption event

A western suburban animal shelter is trying something new to get more dogs adopted.

Hinsdale Humane Society is at capacity and hoping to find foster and forever families for the dogs in their care.

Ahead of a special adoption event on Monday night, Panache, a 4-year-old Terrier mix, was treated to a hotel sleepover in suburban Oak Brook.

Panache has only ever known shelter life.

She's been at the Hinsdale Humane Society since January, and before that, was in danger of being euthanized.

"Panache got to sleep in a bed last night," said Michelle Marvin, the director of sales and marketing at Hyatt Lodge Oak Brook.

"She’s been all around on the grounds," Marvin said. "We have 88 acres, so she’s on the trails walking around."

The hotel is dog-friendly and more than happy to give back in this unique way. In fact, there are already plans to continue the hotel stays in the future.

"Hopefully [we'll] do this a couple times throughout the year, get the pets to come and stay, and help get them adopted," said Marvin.

A study published in the National Library of Medicine shows sleeping outside of the shelter for just one night increases the likelihood of adoption, and human interaction can improve their experience.

"Living in a shelter is really stressful, with all of the noises going on, other dogs barking, people in and out," said Jamie Merlo, the training and enrichment manager at Hinsdale Humane Society.

"Getting the dogs out of the shelter is a great way to relieve stress," she said.

The "Home of Their Own" adoption event is taking place from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Monday on the grassy knoll at Hyatt Lodge Oak Brook. It's open to the public. Four dogs, in addition to Panache, will also be available for adoption.