NBC 5 Chicago and Telemundo Chicago announced 2,819 pets were adopted from area animal shelters during NBCUniversal Local’s 10th annual Clear The Shelters pet adoption and donation campaign from Aug. 10 to Sept. 10. The initiatives donation effort, held Aug. 1 to Sept. 30, raised additional monetary funds for participating local animal shelters.

Nationwide, the milestone 2024 campaign helped 168,832 pets find new homes – the highest single-year adoption total in the initiative’s history by more than 7,000 pets – and raised more than $500,000 for participating animal shelters. Since its 2015 inception, Clear The Shelters has now led to nearly 1.2 million pet adoptions and generated more than $5 million in funds benefiting shelters across the nation.

"It was our honor to once again partner with our local animal shelters and rescues to help area pets find new homes, along with supporting the tremendous efforts of the shelters that care for them when they’re most vulnerable," said Kevin Cross, President & General Manager, NBCUniversal Local Chicago. "Our annual pet adoption campaign continues to make a significant impact in the Chicago area, and we are thankful to those individuals who adopted and donated to our efforts this year.”

NBCUniversal Local’s 2024 Clear The Shelters was conducted by 139 NBC and Telemundo-owned and affiliated stations, which partnered with more than 1,620 shelters and rescues across all 50 states, D.C., Puerto Rico and Guam. This year’s record-breaking campaign was a collaboration with longtime campaign partners Greater Good Charities and WeRescue and national sponsor Hill's Pet Nutrition. Visit ClearTheShelters.com and DesocuparLosAlbergues.com for more information.