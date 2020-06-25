fourth of july

Fourth of July Recipe: Rocket Popsicle Cocktails

Lifestyle expert Brandi Milloy stopped by Chicago Today to share her tasty and Instagram-worthy recipe for Rocket Popsicle Cocktails.

Looking to take your Fourth of July party to the next level?

Try it out and let us know what you think!

Rocket Popsicle Cocktails
By Brandi Milloy

Ingredients

  • Vodka or tequila
  • Lemonade
  • Red, white and blue rocket popsicles
  • Club soda or sparkling water
  • Fruit (optional)

Directions

  1. Mix one part alcohol to two parts lemonade and pour into pitcher.
  2. Right before serving, place popsicle in glass. Pour batch cocktail into glass and top with club soda and enjoy!

This article tagged under:

fourth of julybrandi milloyJuly 4
