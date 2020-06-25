Fourth of July Recipe: Rocket Popsicle Cocktails

Looking to take your Fourth of July party to the next level?

Lifestyle expert Brandi Milloy stopped by Chicago Today to share her tasty and Instagram-worthy recipe for Rocket Popsicle Cocktails.

Try it out and let us know what you think!

Rocket Popsicle Cocktails

By Brandi Milloy

Ingredients

Vodka or tequila

Lemonade

Red, white and blue rocket popsicles

Club soda or sparkling water

Fruit (optional)

Directions