Fourth of July Recipe: Rocket Popsicle Cocktails

Looking to take your Fourth of July party to the next level?
Lifestyle expert Brandi Milloy stopped by Chicago Today to share her tasty and Instagram-worthy recipe for Rocket Popsicle Cocktails.
Rocket Popsicle Cocktails
By Brandi Milloy
Ingredients
- Vodka or tequila
- Lemonade
- Red, white and blue rocket popsicles
- Club soda or sparkling water
- Fruit (optional)
Directions
- Mix one part alcohol to two parts lemonade and pour into pitcher.
- Right before serving, place popsicle in glass. Pour batch cocktail into glass and top with club soda and enjoy!