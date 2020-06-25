fourth of july

Fourth of July Recipe: Firecracker Hot Dogs to Light Up Your Party

Lifestyle expert Brandi Milloy stopped by Chicago Today to share her tasty and Instagram-worthy recipe for Firecracker Hot Dogs.

Looking to take your Fourth of July party to the next level?

Try it out and let us know what you think!

Firecracker Hot Dogs
By Brandi Milloy

Ingredients

  • 1 container of refrigerated pizza dough
  • 8 hot dogs
  • 16 oz. block cheese
  • 8 toothpicks

Directions

  1. Slice dough into 1” strips and wrap around hotdogs in a spiral shape until you’ve reached the top. Repeat for each hotdog and place on baking sheet.
  2. Bake in oven at 350 degrees F for about 15-20 minutes or until golden brown.
  3. Using a star cookie cutter, cut out cheese in shapes of stars.

Place one cheese star at the top of each hot dog using a toothpick. Serve with ketchup and mustard.

