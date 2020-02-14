Cocktails That Will Spice Up Your Love Life

Looking to spice things up this Valentine's Day? Look no further.

Chicago's acclaimed cocktail bar The Violet Hour has shared with "Chicago Today" some of their recipes with a romantic kick.

The Heartbreaker

1.5 oz Village Vodka

.75 oz Apologue Aronia Berry Liqueur

.75 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

.75 oz Pomegranate Syrup (Grenadine)

Bottom: Sparkling Wine

Glass: Collins

Ice: Shard

Garnish: Skewered Grapefruit Rose

Shake “and dump” into glass bottomed with sparkling wine.

It's Not You

1.5 oz Pierre Ferrand 1840 Cognac

.75 oz Apologue Saffron Liqueur

.75 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

.50 oz Toasted Coconut Syrup

.25 oz Ginger Syrup

1 dash Angostura Bitters

Glass: Coupe Ice: None

Garnish: Orange Expressed and Discarded

Shake. Strain.

El Topo

1.5 oz Blanco Tequila

.50 oz Mezcal

.75 oz Fresh Lime Juice

.50 oz Simple Syrup

.25 oz El Topo Sauce*

2 slices Strawberry

3 slices Cucumber

Glass: Rocks

Ice: Chunk

Garnish: Strawberry and Cucumber on the rim of the glass.

Shake, Double Strain.