Cocktails That Will Spice Up Your Love Life

Looking to spice things up this Valentine's Day? Look no further.
Chicago's acclaimed cocktail bar The Violet Hour has shared with "Chicago Today" some of their recipes with a romantic kick.
The Heartbreaker
1.5 oz Village Vodka
.75 oz Apologue Aronia Berry Liqueur
.75 oz Fresh Lemon Juice
.75 oz Pomegranate Syrup (Grenadine)
Bottom: Sparkling Wine
Glass: Collins
Ice: Shard
Garnish: Skewered Grapefruit Rose
Shake “and dump” into glass bottomed with sparkling wine.
It's Not You
1.5 oz Pierre Ferrand 1840 Cognac
.75 oz Apologue Saffron Liqueur
.75 oz Fresh Lemon Juice
.50 oz Toasted Coconut Syrup
.25 oz Ginger Syrup
1 dash Angostura Bitters
Glass: Coupe Ice: None
Garnish: Orange Expressed and Discarded
Shake. Strain.
El Topo
1.5 oz Blanco Tequila
.50 oz Mezcal
.75 oz Fresh Lime Juice
.50 oz Simple Syrup
.25 oz El Topo Sauce*
2 slices Strawberry
3 slices Cucumber
Glass: Rocks
Ice: Chunk
Garnish: Strawberry and Cucumber on the rim of the glass.
Shake, Double Strain.