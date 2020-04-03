A ’90s Movie Marathon to Get You Through This Isolation

Looking for things to watch while you're stuck inside?

Sometimes a little nostalgia can be the best medicine.

The star of "The Cutting Edge," D.B. Sweeney, joins "Chicago Today" hosts in sharing their favorite '90s classics to binge-watch your way through the stay-at-home order.

Share your favorites in the comments below!

D.B’s Top 10 '90s Movies

1. Silence of the Lambs

2. Unforgiven

3. Toy Story

4. Fire in the Sky

5. Matrix

6. Casino

7. Wayne’s World

8. Titanic

9. Babe

10. Goodfellas

Honorable Mention: The Cutting Edge

Cortney’s Top 10 '90s Movies

1. Friday

2.Shawshank Redemption

3. Clueless

4. Boyz in the Hood

5. American Psycho (this was really released 2000 BUT it’s has throwback style)

6. My Best Friend’s Wedding

7. Tommy Boy

8. Wayne's World

9. Pretty Woman

10.Edward Scissorhands

Matthew’s Top 10 '90s Movies

1. Death Becomes Her

2. Home Alone

3. Sister Act

4. Jurassic Park

5. Mrs. Doubtfire

6. Terminator 2

7. Seven

8. Scream

9. Misery

10. Aladdin