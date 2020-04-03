A ’90s Movie Marathon to Get You Through This Isolation

Looking for things to watch while you're stuck inside?
Sometimes a little nostalgia can be the best medicine.
The star of "The Cutting Edge," D.B. Sweeney, joins "Chicago Today" hosts in sharing their favorite '90s classics to binge-watch your way through the stay-at-home order.
chicago today
Share your favorites in the comments below!
D.B’s Top 10 '90s Movies
1. Silence of the Lambs
2. Unforgiven
3. Toy Story
4. Fire in the Sky
5. Matrix
6. Casino
7. Wayne’s World
8. Titanic
9. Babe
10. Goodfellas
Honorable Mention: The Cutting Edge
Cortney’s Top 10 '90s Movies
1. Friday
2.Shawshank Redemption
3. Clueless
4. Boyz in the Hood
5. American Psycho (this was really released 2000 BUT it’s has throwback style)
6. My Best Friend’s Wedding
7. Tommy Boy
8. Wayne's World
9. Pretty Woman
10.Edward Scissorhands
Matthew’s Top 10 '90s Movies
1. Death Becomes Her
2. Home Alone
3. Sister Act
4. Jurassic Park
5. Mrs. Doubtfire
6. Terminator 2
7. Seven
8. Scream
9. Misery
10. Aladdin