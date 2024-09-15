Yoán Moncada expected to rejoin White Sox for West Coast trip

Chicago White Sox infielder Yoán Moncada hasn’t played in a game since early April, but he is expected to be back with the team as they embark on a West Coast trip this week.

Moncada suffered an adductor strain, last appearing in a game on April 9. He has 11 hits, five walks and 10 strikeouts in 44 plate appearances this season.

The infielder has had a few starts and stops with his rehab from the injury, including a brief rehab stint earlier this year that was halted in July after he dealt with more soreness related to the injury.

The expectation is that Moncada will be activated from the 60-day injured list prior to Monday’s game against the Los Angeles Angels.

Moncada has dealt with injuries frequently over the last four seasons, only appearing in 207 total games over the last three years.

In eight seasons with the White Sox, Moncada has 93 home runs and 338 RBI’s, slashing .254/.332/.425.

It is possible Moncada will be playing his final games with the White Sox, as he has a $25 million team option for the 2025 season.