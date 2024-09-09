Will Jed Hoyer be back with Cubs in 2025? MLB insider shares insight

The Chicago Cubs are likely going to miss the playoffs for the fourth consecutive season, but does that mean President of Baseball Operations Jed Hoyer’s job is in danger?

Hoyer has made a slew of moves in recent years in efforts to shore up the Cubs, including signing Dansby Swanson, Cody Bellinger and Shota Imanaga, and while the team has been in playoff contention each of the last two Septembers, they will in all likelihood miss the postseason even with expanded fields thanks to the addition of a third wild card.

Even with that in mind, USA Today Insider Bob Nightengale believes that Hoyer will be back with the Cubs for the 2025 season.

“There is internal friction in the Chicago Cubs’ front office, high-ranking officials say, but despite their disappointing season, Jed Hoyer…will return in 2025,” he said.

Hoyer took over as the president of baseball operations after Theo Epstein stepped aside in Nov. 2020. In the four seasons since, the Cubs have failed to make the playoffs, and were forced to trade away players like Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant and Javier Baez, among others.

The team has been able to develop more talent in their minor league system in the interim, with players like Matt Shaw, Moises Ballesteros and Owen Caissie all potentially making their way to the big leagues in the coming year.

According to Marquee Sports Network, Hoyer is under contract through the end of the 2025 season after signing a five-year deal when he took over the top job in 2020.