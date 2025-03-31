The Chicago White Sox got off to a great start on Opening Day with eight runs, but only scored two more the remainder of the series in dropping two-of-three games.

The Los Angeles Angels got some late heroics from Yoán Moncada and Kyren Paris over the weekend, taking two straight victories into a series this week with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Here is a recap of the week that was for the White Sox.

One-Sentence Recaps:

Thursday –

Sean Burke threw six scoreless innings, and Andrew Benintendi blasted a late three-run home run to help the White Sox to an 8-1 Opening Day victory over the Halos.

Andrew Benintendi doubles the lead with one big swing 💪 #OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/WQVV205icg — MLB (@MLB) March 27, 2025

Saturday –

The White Sox got five scoreless innings from Jonathan Cannon, but their hitters were completely stymied, giving Yoán Moncada the chance to get an RBI infield single to help send his former team to a 1-0 loss.

Sunday –

A lengthy rain delay interrupted Sunday’s game, and despite a home run from Nick Maton and a strong pitching performance from Davis Martin, the White Sox fell 3-2 thanks to a late home run from Kyren Paris.

Stars of the Week:

-Andrew Benintendi socked a home run on Opening Day, and had three RBI’s on the weekend as the White Sox went 1-2 in three games.

-Davis Marin threw six innings on Sunday, giving up two unearned runs and striking out two batters.

-Sean Burke threw six innings of shutout baseball on Opening Day, striking out three batters and scattering just three hits.

-Jonathan Cannon gave up four hits and struck out five batters, but gave up zero runs on Saturday. In total, White Sox starters threw 17 innings, surrendered just 11 hits and zero earned runs over the three-game series.

What’s Ahead for the White Sox:

The White Sox will kick off a three-game series on Monday afternoon when they welcome the Minnesota Twins to Rate Field. Martin Perez will get the start in that game, while Twins ace Pablo Lopez will face the White Sox in the series finale on Wednesday.

They will then head to Detroit to kick off a three-game series with the Tigers on Friday at Comerica Park, and they’ll face both Jack Flaherty and Jackson Jobe in the series, though it appears they’ll miss 2024 AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal.