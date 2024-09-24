Chicago White Sox

White Sox weather forecast of rain in quest to avoid history

By NBC Chicago Staff

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 24: Grounds crew members cover the field during a rain delay in the seventh inning in the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on June 24, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

The Chicago White Sox will aim to avoid making history on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Angels, but Mother Nature is going to provide another challenge.

The Chicago area is seeing heavy rain on Tuesday, with a flood advisory issued for parts of Cook County by the National Weather Service.

That rain is expected to stick around into the afternoon hours, but could it end up impacting the White Sox as they try to avoid losing their 121st game of the season?

According to the NBC 5 Storm Team, it appears that the rain will begin to taper off as the afternoon moves along, with the bulk of the precipitation leaving the area by the time the evening commute begins.

It appears likely that the rain will have stopped by the time first pitch is scheduled to take place, giving crews adequate time to prepare the field for the series-opener between the two clubs.

Temperatures will certainly be on the cool side, dipping into the mid-60s by first pitch.

The White Sox have tied the 1962 New York Mets for the most losses in modern baseball history, and will look to avoid setting that record on Tuesday night. They currently sit at 120 defeats on the year, and are on a five-game losing streak entering action in this game.

