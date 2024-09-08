White Sox record improves as they look to avoid worst season in MLB history

The Chicago White Sox salvaged the final game of a three-game set against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday afternoon at Fenway Park, taking another step in their quest to avoid the worst record in MLB history.

A five-run ninth inning, kickstarted by a go-ahead RBI double by Dominic Fletcher, helped guide the White Sox to a 7-2 win over the Red Sox in the series finale, earning their 33rd win of the season.

With the win, the White Sox are now at 33-111 on the year, with 18 games left to play.

The current record for worst MLB season in history belongs to the 1962 New York Mets, who went 40-120 in their expansion season. The worst American League record ever belongs to the 2003 Detroit Tigers, who lost 119 games in what was a rough campaign. They even won five-of-six games to close out the season to avoid making history with an MLB record.

To avoid setting the record for most losses, the White Sox will need to go 9-9 in their final 18 games of the season, and would need to go 10-8 to avoid tying the MLB record. An 11-7 finish would ensure they would not tie the Tigers for the worst record in American League history.

The White Sox will return to action on Monday night when they welcome the Cleveland Guardians to Guaranteed Rate Field for a three-game series. They will then take on the Oakland A’s in a three-game set in Chicago over the weekend, then hit the road for series against the Los Angeles Angels and San Diego Padres.