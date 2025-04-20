It feels like the Super Bowl just ended, but the NFL Draft is coming up this week in what will be an historic event.

This year’s draft will take place in one of the league’s most iconic stadiums, and will feature the next crop of NFL stars finding out where they’ll be practicing their craft next season.

Here’s what you’ll need to know ahead of the draft.

Where is the NFL Draft?

For the first time ever, the NFL Draft will be headed to Green Bay, taking place at Lambeau Field, home of the Green Bay Packers.

Parts of the draft will also take place in the Titletown district adjacent to the iconic stadium.

Beginning in 2015, the NFL began to move its draft around to different cities around the league, with Chicago playing host to the draft in both 2015 and 2016.

Last year’s draft was held in Detroit, with Kansas City, Las Vegas and Cleveland hosting in the years previous.

It was announced last year that Pittsburgh will host the 2026 NFL Draft, making it the first time since 1936 that the city has hosted the event.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

What time does it get underway?

The 2025 NFL Draft will get underway on Thursday, with TV coverage beginning at 7 p.m. on ESPN and the NFL Network.

Rounds two and three of the draft will take place Friday beginning at 6 p.m. Central time, with the final four rounds of the draft taking place on Saturday beginning at 11 a.m.

Who’s picking No. 1 in this year’s draft?

The top selection in this year’s draft belongs to the Tennessee Titans, who earned the selection with a 3-14 record during the 2024 regular season.

The Titans have had the No. 1 pick twice before, but not since moving to Tennessee prior to the 1995 season.

The Cleveland Browns hold the second pick in the draft, followed by the New York Giants, New England Patriots and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Where do the Bears pick in the draft?

The Bears, by virtue of their Week 18 victory over the Green Bay Packers, dropped to the No. 10 spot in the draft order. They also hold two picks in the second round thanks to the 2023 trade that sent the No. 1 pick to the Carolina Panthers. The Bears’ return for that pick also included the 2024 No. 1 pick, which netted them Caleb Williams, along with wide receiver DJ Moore and a second round pick in this year’s draft.

After the No. 41 pick, the Bears pick again at No. 72 in the third round, followed by No. 148 in the fifth round, and finally two picks in the seventh round.

Who are some of the top prospects?

It’s largely assumed that the Titans will select Miami quarterback Cam Ward with the top overall pick, but the picks after that slot are certainly up in the air.

Colorado dual threat Travis Hunter, who intends to play both wide receiver and cornerback in the NFL, is likely going to be a top-five pick, as is Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter.

Boise State running back Ashton Jeanty, Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders, Michigan defensive tackle Mason Graham, and Missouri offensive tackle Armand Membou are all expected to be picked in the top-10.