When is the 2025 NFL Draft, and where is it being held this year?

The NFL season came to an end Sunday when the Eagles beat the Chiefs in the Super Bowl, with fans now turning their eyes toward the 2025 NFL Draft.

The next class of league stars will be chosen by teams over the course of seven rounds later this spring, with more than 250 picks set to be made by the league’s 32 organizations.

Here’s everything you’ll need to know.

When will the draft take place?

The 2025 NFL Draft will be held Thursday, April 24 through Saturday, April 26.

The first round of the draft will take place on the first day, with the second and third rounds on Friday, April 25. The final four rounds of the draft will take place on Saturday the 26th.

Where is the draft being held?

This year’s draft will be hosted in Green Bay, Wisconsin in areas around the iconic Lambeau Field, home of the Packers.

Who has the No. 1 pick in the draft?

The top overall selection in this year’s draft belongs to the Tennessee Titans, marking the first time the organization has had the pick since they moved to Nashville.

They had previously held the top pick in 1973 and 1978 when they were known as the Houston Oilers, selecting Tampa defensive end John Matuszak and Texas running back Earl Campbell.

Can I still get tickets to the draft?

According to the Packers, details are being finalized for the event, which will take place in the areas around Lambeau Field and what the team calls its “Titletown” campus.

Many of the activities around the draft will be free and open to the public, including the NFL Draft Experience, but viewing areas for the draft itself are still being finalized.

More details can be found on the Packers’ website.

Where are the Chicago Bears picking in the draft?

The Bears have the 10th overall pick in the draft. They also have two picks in the second round, as they have the Carolina Panthers’ second round selection from the 2023 trade that sent the No. 1 pick to the Panthers.

Here are the rest of the Bears’ draft picks:

Round 1 –

10th overall

Round 2 –

39th overall

41st overall

Round 3 –

72nd overall

Round 4 –

None

Round 5 –

149th overall

Round 6 –

197th overall

Round 7 –

235th overall

242nd overall