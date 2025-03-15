When does the NCAA Tournament start? A look ahead at March Madness

The NCAA Tournament will get underway later this month, with teams vying for two of the most coveted prizes in sports.

The men’s and women’s basketball tournaments are always packed with drama and plenty of upsets, and this year’s events should be no exception as the best teams in college hoops square off.

When do the tournaments start? Here’s what to know ahead of March Madness.

When will be know the brackets?

The full 68-team bracket for the men’s tournament will be unveiled on CBS Sunday night beginning at 5 p.m. Central time. The special will also air on Paramount+.

The women’s bracket will be unveiled on Sunday night beginning at 7 p.m. Central time, and that special will air on ESPN.

When does the men’s tournament start?

The First Four games will take place in Dayton, Ohio beginning on Tuesday with two of the four games taking place. Two more games will take place on Wednesday.

The first full day of the tournament will arrive on Thursday morning, with a total of 16 games taking place each of the first two days of the tournament.

Second-round games will take place on Saturday and Sunday before the teams take a break to travel to the regional sites in Newark, San Francisco, Atlanta and Indianapolis. The Sweet 16 games will take place on March 27 and 28, with the Elite Eight on March 29 and 30.

The Men’s Final Four will be contested at the Alamodome in San Antonio, with the national semifinals on Saturday, April 5 and the men’s championship game on Monday, April 7.

What about the women’s tournament?

The First Four games in the women’s tournament will take place on Wednesday and Thursday. The first round games will then take place on Friday and Saturday.

Regional play begins on Friday, March 28 and continues through Monday, March 31. The Sweet 16 will take place on March 28 and 29 in Birmingham, Alabama and Spokane, Washington, with the Elite Eight taking place March 30 and 31.

The Women’s Final Four will take place on Friday, April 4 at Tampa’s Amalie Arena, with the national title game on Sunday, April 6.