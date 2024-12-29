When do the Chicago Bears play next? Here's everything you need to know

The Chicago Bears will need to get to work to avoid another bad bit of history when their season finale against the Green Bay Packers rolls around.

The team lost their 10th consecutive game on Thursday night - falling to the Seahawks 6-3 - despite one of the defense's best performances in recent memory. Before the Bears take on the Packers in Green Bay, they'll have to do some waiting.

The showdown isn't until Sunday, Jan. 5. A time, however, hadn't been announced as of Saturday afternoon.

Chicago's most recent match-up - that showdown with the Seahawks - did set some remarkable history for the Monsters of the Midway. According to Pro Football Reference’s Stathead tool, Thursday’s game marked the 101st time since 1950 that the Bears have allowed six or fewer points in a game.

It also marked the third time during that span that they ended up losing, dropping their record to 98-3 in such games.

According to Stathead, the Bears had won 27 consecutive games dating back to 1999 in which they had allowed six or fewer points. Their last loss came on Oct. 24 of that year against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, with Chicago dropping a 6-3 decision in an NFC Central battle.

If they lose their season finale against the Green Bay Packers, they will have lost 11 consecutive games, marking their longest-ever single-season losing streak. The team record for longest losing streak of all time is 14, which stretched between the end of the 2022 campaign and the start of the 2023 season.