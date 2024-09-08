Watch: Rome Odunze's first career catch comes on wild play vs. Titans

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze nabbed his first career catch in the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans, and it will certainly be a memorable play for more reasons than one.

Odunze, drafted with the No. 9 pick in April’s NFL Draft, was not the intended target of the pass from Caleb Williams, but he benefited from it anyway.

After the ball hit DJ Moore over the middle and bounced into the air, Odunze camped under it, leapt up and snagged it, moving up the field before fumbling it himself.

Fortunately for Odunze and the Bears, Teven Jenkins jumped on the ball to retain possession and earn Chicago a first down, eventually leading to a field goal to trim Tennessee’s lead to 17-3.